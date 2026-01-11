Marlies Win First of Home-And-Home against Senators

Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Toronto Marlies News Release







Belleville: X. Bourgault (12) (P. Daoust)

Goaltender: H. Shepard (15/20) L, J. Parsons (5/6)

Toronto: R. Johnson (5) (M. Johnstone, M. Pezzetta), J. Quillan (6) (A. Nylander, B. Valis), J. Quillan (7) PP (V. Lettieri, L. Shaw), N. Chadwick (2)(A. Nylander, J. Quillan), M. Johnstone (7) SH (H. Thrun, R. Johnson), J. Quillan (8) PP (N. Chadwick, W. Villeneuve)

Goaltender: A. Akhtyamov (19/20) W

ON THE SCORESHEET

Reese Johnson opened the scoring at 19:26 of the first period and later added the secondary assist on Johnstone's second period shorthanded goal. He has set a career-high in goals scored (5) in a single season. Johnson has 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 25 games this season

Jacob Quillan recorded his first professional hat trick, scoring goals one minute apart in the second period and his third goal at 1:04 into the third period. He also added the secondary assist on Chadwick's goal. He set a career-high in points recorded in a single game. Quillan has 27 points (8goals, 19 assists) in 27 games with the Marlies this season.

Noah Chadwick scored at 13:21 of the second period and later added the primary assist on Quillan's third goal of the game. He has eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 35 games this season.

Marc Johnstone scored shorthanded at 16:33 of the second period and earlier recorded the primary assist on Johnson's first period goal. He has points (3-2-5) in four consecutive games. Johnstone has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 22 games this season.

Michael Pezzetta had the secondary assist on Johnson's first period goal. He has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 24 games with the Marlies this season.

Alex Nylander registered the primary assists on Quillan's first goal and Chadwick's goal, both in the second period. This was his seventh multi-point game of the season. He has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 31 games this season.

Borya Valis picked up the secondary assist on Quillan's first goal of the second period. He has 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) in 34 games this season.

Vinni Lettieri recorded the primary assist on Quillan's power play goal in the second period. He has 23 points (5 goals, 18 assists) in 31 games this season.

Logan Shaw had the secondary assist on Quillan's power play goal in the second period. This was his 45th power play assist with the Marlies, tying him with Kris Newbury for fourth most in franchise history.

Henry Thrun registered the primary assist on Johnstone's second period shorthanded goal. He has 13 points (3 goals, 10 assists) in 25 games this season.

William Villeneuve recorded the secondary assist on Quillan's third goal of the game. This was his 34th power play assist which tied him with Joseph Duszak for all-time power play assists by a defenceman.

Artur Akhtyamov stopped 19 of 20 shots he faced. He is 13-6-1 this season with a 2.88 goals against average and a 0.901 save percentage.

TEAM NOTES

Jacob Quillan's hat trick tonight was Toronto's first hat trick since Alex Nylander recorded three goals against Bakersfield on Dec. 14, 2024.

Marc Johnstone recorded Toronto's third shorthanded goal of the season.

The Marlies were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 2-for-4 on the power play. Toronto is 8-3-0-1 when scoring on the power play and 11-4-0-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.

Toronto outshot Belleville 26-20 in all situations. Jacob Quillan led the Marlies with four shots on net. Toronto is 8-6-1-0 when outshooting their opponent.

The Marlies are 13-6-0-2 against North Division opponents and 5-3-0-1 against the Senators this season.

Toronto is now on their annual Boat Show Road Trip and will return to Coca-Cola Coliseum on January 31.

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH JOHN GRUDEN

On tonight's game:

We knew it was going to be a tough game from the get go. Our guys are pretty dialed and pretty focused and do things right. We were disciplined. We had good changes. We did what's necessary to give us the right start, to give us the chance to play a complete game and I thought we got better as it went on. I thought our first period - every minute, every shift, it kept getting better and better and it was contagious throughout the group. Everyone contributed and it was a good game for us.

On Jacob Quillan:

Good for him to get rewarded. He continues to grow and get better as a player. He's a great teammate. He plays the right way, he plays fast. He's not afraid to get inside ... Obviously he came back (from the Maple Leafs) with some confidence and it showed. All four lines were great but it's a pretty special night for him to get four points.







American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.