Wolves Maul Moose 4-3 in Overtime

Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves concluded a stretch of three games in three days by defeating the Manitoba Moose 4-3 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

Domenick Fensore's overtime winner, Justin Robidas' two goals and Juuso Valimaki's first points in a Wolves sweater helped Chicago secure its 16th win of the season and 10th at home.

After a scoreless first, the Moose's Samuel Fagemo capitalized four minutes, 14 seconds into the middle frame with his 10th goal of the season.

The Wolves answered quickly with two unanswered Robidas goals--his team-leading 14th and 15th tallies.

First, Valimaki, who joined the Wolves via trade last week, blistered a one-timer from the point that redirected off Skyler Brind'Amour in front and right on the tape of Robidas who then buried the loose puck.

Valimaki and Brind'Amour earned assists.

Just:19 later, the Wolves' top sniper gave the Wolves their first lead of the afternoon.

Valimaki started the ensuing rush as he rimmed the puck from his own defensive zone to a streaking Ryan Suzuki along the left boards. In stride, Suzuki dished a saucer pass to an open Robidas between the rings. The forward then snapped it by Moose netminder Domenic Divincentiis to the blocker side.

Valimaki and Suzuki combined for the helpers on Robidas' 11th goal in his last 13 games.

Ville Heinola's second of the season tied the game for Manitoba until Wolves defenseman Dominik Badinka sent the Wolves into the second intermission with a 3-2 lead.

The rookie defenseman found himself below the goal line to the right of the net and wristed a shot from a tough angle that squeezed by Divincentiis. Nikita Pavlychev and Felix Unger Sorum added assists on Badinka's fourth goal of the season.

Walker Duehr's 11th marker of the season tied it for Manitoba midway through the third period.

The Wolves killed off a late-period penalty and into overtime when Fensore scored the winner. Unger Sorum wheeled into the Moose zone and ripped a shot from the right circle that bounced off Fensore's neck and into the open cage. Fensore's sixth goal of the season was assisted by Unger Sorum and Suzuki.

Cayden Primeau (32 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while DiVincentiis (25 saves) suffered the defeat for the Moose.

The Wolves improved to 16-9-4-4 on the season while Manitoba stands at 15-16-4-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Milwaukee to face the Admirals on Friday night (7 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.