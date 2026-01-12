P-Bruins Prevail over Phantoms

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins prevailed over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Defenseman Ty Gallagher posted a goal and an assist, while Riley Tufte, Frederic Brunet, and Patrick Brown also found the back of the net. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 28 shots to earn the victory.

How It Happened

Fresh out of the penalty box, Gallagher won a race to the puck in front of the Phantoms bench and took it towards the net, where he tucked a backhanded shot through the goaltender's legs to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:35 remaining in the first period.

Georgii Merkulov chipped the puck forward for Tufte in the left circle, where his wrist shot zipped past the glove of the goaltender to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 14:25 to play in the second frame. Billy Sweezey received a secondary assist.

Alexis Gendron collected a loose puck in the slot and wristed a shot past the glove of the goaltender to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 8:46 left in the second period.

Devin Kaplan collected a feed in the low slot and chipped a shot inside the left post to tie the game at 2-2 with 6:02 remaining in the second period.

Brunet wrapped the puck around the net and slid a shot on cage that ramped off the goaltender's stick and under the crossbar to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 2:28 to play in the second frame. Fabian Lysell and Gallagher were credited with assists.

With five seconds remaining, Brown found the empty net.

Stats

Gallagher's tally was Providence's first shot on goal of the game.

Merkulov notched his 207th career point on his assist. He ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring behind Andy Hilbert (2001-2005) with 210.

DiPietro stopped 28 of 30 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

The P-Bruins improve to 25-7-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, January 14 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.

