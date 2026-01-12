Electric Third Period Lifts Islanders over Wolf Pack, 5-1

Published on January 11, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Playing their third game in as many days, the Bridgeport Islanders linked up with a familiar foe, the Hartford Wolfpack, for a crucial Atlantic Division showdown. Fueled by an AHL-high five goals in the third period, the Islanders defeated their in-state rivals, 5-1, in front of a packed Total Mortgage Arena.

The first period offered opportunities on both ends, but no scoring as Hartford denied Bridgeport's first three power-play attempts before they broke the scoreless tie 7:42 into the middle frame as Jaroslav Chemlar deflected in a point shot for his fifth of the season.

Heading into the third period trailing by a goal, Isaiah George took it upon himself to even the scoreboard as he recovered his own rebound in front of Dylan Garand's blocker and buried it for his second goal of the season 2:34 into play.

The Islanders' momentum continued at 4:17 as Hunter Drew netted his sixth of the season on the man advantage to give Bridgeport the lead, followed 30 seconds later by Eetu Liukas' third of the campaign off a deflected shot from the point.

Liam Foudy provided insurance 14:06 into the final frame, sniping a wrister past Garand to give Bridgeport a 4-1 lead. Sean Day added onto Bridgeport's third-period outburst at 17:07 with his third of the season, cementing the Islanders' home victory.

The Islanders return to action on Friday when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop, before returning home to face the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday at 7 p.m. and the Phantoms again on Monday at 1 p.m. Ticket information can be found at bridgeportislanders.com.

Notes

Bridgeport's five third period goals tied an AHL-high for goals in a period during the 2025-26 season.

Daylan Kuefler supplied his fifth point (2-3-5) in seven games, recording an assist on Liukas' goal. The Islanders are 7-1-1-1 when Kuefler gets on the scoresheet.

Matthew Highmore recorded his fourth multi-point game (0-3-3) of the season with assists on George and Drew's goals. The Islanders are 4-0-0-0 when he gets on the scoresheet multiple times.

Drew's tally snapped his 15-game scoreless drought and marked the Islanders' first power-play goal against the Wolfpack this season in 21 attempts.

The Islanders are 4-1-0-1 in games in which Liukas records a point and 3-0-0-0 when he scores.

The Islanders improve to 6-1-0-0 in games in which Foudy records a goal.

Julien Gauthier suited up for his 400th professional game this afternoon, recording a shot and finishing +1. In 24 games against the Wolfpack, Gauthier has recorded 10 goals, 5 assists and 15 points.







American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.