Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack, 4-1

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders squared off against the Hartford Wolfpack in their first home game of 2026, looking to gain two points in front of a packed crowd, but fell 4-1 to their division rival.

Hartford struck 3:13 into the first period as Carey Terrance deflected in the opening tally. They added at 18:51 as Trey Fix-Wolansky's wrister beat Marcus Hogberg to double their lead.

Brendan Brisson extended Hartford's lead with a one-timer from the slot 1:26 into the second period and six seconds into the Wolfpack's first power play of the game.

Daylan Kuefler responded 9:33 into the middle frame, beating Dylan Garand five-hole for his second goal of the season to put Bridgeport on the board.

Dylan Roobroeck gave Hartford insurance 16:41 into the third period with his seventh of the year on the powerplay.

The Islanders return to action on Friday, visiting the Providence Bruins for a 7:05 puck drop, followed by a home matchup Saturday against the Utica Comets at 5 p.m.

Notes

- Kuefler's goal gave him a two-game point streak (1-1-2) against the Wolfpack. The Islanders are 5-1-1-1 when Kuefler finds the scoresheet.

- Alex Jefferies' assist on Kuefler's goal gave him a four-game point streak (2-3-5) against the Wolfpack. Tonight snapped a four-game winning streak in games in which Jefferies records an assist.

- Marshall Warren's assist on Kuefler's goal was his fifth point (1-4-5) in his last four games against the Wolfpack, dating back to the 2024-25 season.

- Tonight marked C.J. Smith's 300th AHL game.

- Hogberg's start tonight was his first since December 19 at Lehigh Valley, marking the longest amount of time between starts this season for the 31-year-old.

- Bridgeport has allowed a power-play goal in six consecutive home games.

- Bridgeport falls to 0-6-0-0 in home games when trailing after the first period.







