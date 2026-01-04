Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack, 4-1
Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Bridgeport, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders squared off against the Hartford Wolfpack in their first home game of 2026, looking to gain two points in front of a packed crowd, but fell 4-1 to their division rival.
Hartford struck 3:13 into the first period as Carey Terrance deflected in the opening tally. They added at 18:51 as Trey Fix-Wolansky's wrister beat Marcus Hogberg to double their lead.
Brendan Brisson extended Hartford's lead with a one-timer from the slot 1:26 into the second period and six seconds into the Wolfpack's first power play of the game.
Daylan Kuefler responded 9:33 into the middle frame, beating Dylan Garand five-hole for his second goal of the season to put Bridgeport on the board.
Dylan Roobroeck gave Hartford insurance 16:41 into the third period with his seventh of the year on the powerplay.
The Islanders return to action on Friday, visiting the Providence Bruins for a 7:05 puck drop, followed by a home matchup Saturday against the Utica Comets at 5 p.m. Visit bridgeportislanders.com for ticket information.
Notes
- Kuefler's goal gave him a two-game point streak (1-1-2) against the Wolfpack. The Islanders are 5-1-1-1 when Kuefler finds the scoresheet.
- Alex Jefferies' assist on Kuefler's goal gave him a four-game point streak (2-3-5) against the Wolfpack. Tonight snapped a four-game winning streak in games in which Jefferies records an assist.
- Marshall Warren's assist on Kuefler's goal was his fifth point (1-4-5) in his last four games against the Wolfpack, dating back to the 2024-25 season.
- Tonight marked C.J. Smith's 300th AHL game.
- Hogberg's start tonight was his first since December 19 at Lehigh Valley, marking the longest amount of time between starts this season for the 31-year-old.
- Bridgeport has allowed a power-play goal in six consecutive home games.
- Bridgeport falls to 0-6-0-0 in home games when trailing after the first period.
