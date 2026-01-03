Syracuse Crunch to Host Dinosaur Night Presented by the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) January 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Dinosaur Night presented by The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) when the team plays the Laval Rocket on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 5 p.m.

Dinosaur Night will transform the Upstate Medical University Arena into a Jurassic adventure with animatronic dinosaurs, special dino-themed photo opportunities and hands-on activities.

Crunch-signed mystery pucks will be available on the concourse for $20, cash only. Dinosaur themed youth shirts will be for sale at the merchandise stand.

Tickets for Dinosaur Night are on sale now for $20 at www.syracusecrunch.com/dinosaur. Every ticket purchased for Dinosaur Night grants one entry into a raffle for a chance to win a private screening of Jurassic Park in the National Grid ExploraDome at the MOST for a group of 1-100 people. This exclusive experience will also include $500 in Dinosaur BBQ catering and a dinosaur scavenger hunt in the museum. Date and time will be subject to availability. Must be redeemed in 2026.

Additional raffle tickets will be available during the game at Guest Services for $5, cash only. A portion of ticket proceeds and all raffle proceeds will benefit the MOST.

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) is a hands-on science and technology museum located in historic Armory Square in downtown Syracuse. The MOST is focused on dynamic science education that engages learners of all ages and abilities. It features 35,000 square feet of interactive permanent and traveling exhibits plus the state-of-the-art National Grid ExploraDome theatre. The museum operates numerous STEM education programs and community outreach events throughout the year. The MOST's mission is to provide informal science learning experiences that ignite curiosity, encourage discovery, and inspire investigation. The MOST is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and is open for most school holidays and breaks.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







