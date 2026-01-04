Stars Push Past Admirals in Shootout Win

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, outlasted the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 in a thriller Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, thanks to shootout goals from Cameron Hughes and Nathan Bastian.

The first forty minutes proved to be a defensive battle, as neither team was able to break through. Arno Tiefensee made 20 saves to hold off the Admirals, and Magnus Chrona kept the Stars off the scoresheet despite 16 shots on net.

Hughes opened the scoring 53 seconds into the final frame when he went pulled the puck between his legs and lifted a shot into the top of the net to put the Stars on the board. Jake Lucchini sent the puck past the left pad of Tiefensee to tie the game for Milwaukee just 16 seconds later, but Harrison Scott swept home a power play goal to put the Stars back on top.

Curtis McKenzie knocked in a rebound from the crease to put the Stars up 3-1 nine minutes into the third period. Lucchini scored his second of the night, this time on the power play, to bring Milwaukee within one 2:43 after McKenzie's goal. Shawn Element notched the equalizer with six-and-a-half minutes left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Neither team was able to score in extra time, sending the game to a shootout. Oasiz Weisblatt and Hughes both scored in the first round. Daniel Carr missed the net for Milwaukee, and Bastain scored to put the Stars up after round two. Tiefensee made a left pad save on Zach L'Heureux to give Texas the win.

Tiefensee stopped 29 of 32 in regulation and overtime, as well as two of three in the shootout, to earn the win. Chrona gave up three goals on 29 shots, and two goals in the shootout, for the loss.

The Stars will be back at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park tomorrow evening for a rematch against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.







American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.