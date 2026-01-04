Brown, Ungar Help Condors to Perfect Week in 2-1 Win

Connor Ungar turned away 33 shots through overtime and all three in the shootout as the Bakersfield Condors (16-10-5, 37pts) beat the San Jose Barracuda (18-11-3, 39pts), 2-1 in a shootout in front of 5,069 on Saturday.

Two fights highlighted the opening frame as Josh Brown and Connor Clattenburg each added to their register. However, it was San Jose who grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal from Colin White at 17:39 of the frame.

The game remained tied until Josh Brown (1st) snapped home his first as a Condor with just under five minutes left in regulation.

After an eventful overtime, Samuel Poulin scored in round two and Ungar stopped all three he faced in the shootout for the 2-1 win.

It was the first trip to a shootout this season for the Condors. Ungar improved to 3-0-0 with a .941 save percentage on the season. Bakersfield went a perfect 3-0-0 on the week.

UP NEXT

The Condors head out on a three-game road trip which starts in Abbotsford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is next on Dignity Health Home Ice on Sunday, January 11 at 4 p.m. for a Family Fun Day.







