Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Remi Poirier from Texas Stars

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier

Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier (Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled goaltender Remi Poirier from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Poirier, 24, owns a record of 8-10-4 in 22 appearances for Texas and leads the AHL with 1235 minutes in net. He also boasts a 2.77 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout. The fourth-year Stars goaltender earned his 50th AHL victory Dec. 20 against Milwaukee and ranks third in Texas history with 51 wins.

Poirier went 7-0-0 last March and became the second goaltender in team history to be named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month. In 107 career AHL appearances, he carries a 51-42-12 regular-season record with a 2.84 GAA, a .905 SV%, and five shutouts. Additionally, he owns a 9-6 record with a 2.26 GAA, a .916 SV%, and two shutouts in 18 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Farnham, Quebec native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

