Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Remi Poirier from Texas Stars
Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled goaltender Remi Poirier from the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.
Poirier, 24, owns a record of 8-10-4 in 22 appearances for Texas and leads the AHL with 1235 minutes in net. He also boasts a 2.77 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and one shutout. The fourth-year Stars goaltender earned his 50th AHL victory Dec. 20 against Milwaukee and ranks third in Texas history with 51 wins.
Poirier went 7-0-0 last March and became the second goaltender in team history to be named the AHL's Goaltender of the Month. In 107 career AHL appearances, he carries a 51-42-12 regular-season record with a 2.84 GAA, a .905 SV%, and five shutouts. Additionally, he owns a 9-6 record with a 2.26 GAA, a .916 SV%, and two shutouts in 18 career Calder Cup Playoff games.
The Farnham, Quebec native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars goaltender Remi Poirier
(Rick Crossman)
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026
- IceHogs Outdoor Practice this Tuesday - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Remi Poirier from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors vs. Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. IceHogs, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Remi Poirier from Texas Stars
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho and Reassigned to Texas
- Stars Ring in the New Year with Overtime Win in Iowa
- Stars Stymied by Wild in Des Moines
- Dallas Stars Loan Nathan Bastian to Texas Stars on Conditioning Assignment