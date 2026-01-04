Point Streak at 5, Phantoms Oust B-Sens, 3-1

Belleville, ON - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms enjoyed a bolstered lineup to open 2026 and responded with a hot start and a pair of goals early en route to a 3-1 victory at the Belleville Senators in the first game of 2026. Ty Murchison (2nd), Helge Grans (3rd) and Jacob Gaucher (7th) lit the lamp for the Phantoms, who took a 3-0 lead less than 22 minutes into the game. Carson Bjarnason notched 25 saves in his eighth win of the campaign.

Lehigh Valley (17-11-4) moved into a third-place tie in the division with Charlotte. And the Phantoms extended their point streak to five straight (4-0-1) while also completing a sweep of the season series against the Senators.

Alex Bump returned from injury for his first game since December 19 and Anthony Richard returned from a European trip to represent Team Canada at the Spengler Cup. The Phantoms also welcomed recent addition Phil Tomasino who made his Phantoms' debut after being acquired from Pittsburgh in a trade on Wednesday.

In the meantime, old friends reunited as well as Olle Lycksell and Hayden Hodgson as well as Dennis Gilbert dressed for the Red and Black of Belleville against their former team.

Despite the recent boost to the forward group, it was the blueliners who would provide the bulk of the scoring.

Oscar Eklind neatly connected through center with Devin Kaplan who rushed up the left wing to set up a nifty drop for Murchison who cut from the top of the left circle to the high slot opening an opportunity to bury the first goal of the night past Mads Sogaard just over 10 minutes into the game for a 1-0 lead. It was Murchison's first tally against a goalie this year. His other goal on Opening Night, also against Belleville, was an empty-netter to finish the first win against the Senators.

Lehigh Valley kept it going and scored on a delayed penalty with Zayde Wisdom, in the left corner, locating a cutting Helge Grans on the other side of the net who had the perfect chip in with his sneaky play to make it 2-0. Jacob Gaucher had distributed to Wisdom to receive the secondary assist.

Early in the second, the Phantoms were even more comfortable. Cooper Marody stole it from a Belleville defender and found an open Gaucher in the high slot who blasted it home for a 4-on-4 strike to make it a 3-0 game.

The B-Sens picked up their pace and their urgency but Lehigh Valley was once again equal to the task with timely blocks, pass disruptions, and big saves from Bjarnason.

Arthur Kaliyev broke through early in the third with a power play goal for his league-leading 21st of the season to get Belleville on the board but the Phantoms shut them down the rest of the way to preserve the win.

20-year-old rookie Carson Bjarnason has been especially impressive in his debut professional campaign improving to 8-3-3, 2.50, .912. Since December 1, Bjarnason has gone 4-1-1, 2.11, .927.

Lehigh Valley carries its five-game point streak into Toronto on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. where they face an equally hot Marlies contingent that has won five straight.







