Special Teams the Difference as Isles Subdue Phantoms

Published on January 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Bridgeport, CT - Early power-play chances aided the Bridgeport Islanders in establishing a 4-0 lead and the Phantoms weren't able to dent into the deficit enough in a 6-2 defeat on Monday afternoon. Garrett Wilson (4th) and Jacob Gaucher (8th) got on the board for the Phantoms. Adam Beckman (13th, 14th, 15th) led the Isles attack with a hat trick in the first period as part of a four-point effort

Bridgeport (17-17-3) racked up a 4-for-6 performance on the power play as early penalty issues impeded the Phantoms for a second matchup of the holiday weekend against their Atlantic Division foes. The Islanders were 3-for-3 in the first period en route to a four-goal opening frame, the most goals allowed in a period by the Phantoms this season.

Joey Larson (13th) scored on the rush on the power play, sniping from the right circle as he sped in, to make it 1-0 at 6:39.

Adam Beckman went to work after that including a backdoor slam on the man-advantage at 12:39 and then an even-strength conversion during a 2-on-1 rush when he took the shot himself from the right circle while looking at his teammate in the slot in efforts to get Carson Bjarnason leaning. His second goal at 15:26 made it 3-0. Beckman finished off his Natural Hat Trick with just 3.4 seconds left in the period when he was wide-open in the left circle after some other contact and physicality in the slot. His blast with time almost running out, once again set up by C.J. Smith, made it 4-0 at the break.

Lehigh Valley (19-15-4) largely dominated play in the second and third periods but Bridgeport goaltender Marcus Hogberg came up with the big saves when the Islanders needed him. Garrett Wilson broke through at 9:02 into the second period while skating across the slot when Max Guenette offered a perfect shot-pass from the point that hit him on the tape for a top-shelf deflection.

The Phantoms were building momentum and then received their first power play of the game shortly after getting on the board. But the Islanders dug the puck away from the wall and connected with Liam Foudy (10th) who raced in for a shorthanded breakaway goal past Bjarnason at 11:52 to push the margin to 5-1. The Phantoms outshot the Islanders 12-4 in the second period and carried the bulk of the play and had the majority of the possession.

Lehigh Valley again would take charge of the 5-on-5 play in the third period and once again would cut the deficit to three with Jacob Gaucher staying with it down low on the right pad of Hogberg after Oliver Bonk's initial try in tight handcuffed the Islanders' goaltender. Gaucher finally knocked it in on his third rapid-fire effort on the bouncing biscuit to make it 5-2 at 1:38.

The Phantoms were feeling it and had more solid chances and an opportunity to make Bridgeport really sweat as they were potentially on the verge of cutting the deficit to two. But Hogberg held them out including a pair of saves on good power-play chances by Bonk.

Bridgeport's Hunter Drew (4th) had a top-shelf deflection on another power play at 14:05 to finish off any Phantoms' hopes of a wild comeback. The Phantoms have lost four in a row for the first time this season and have done so immediately following a four-game win streak and seven-game point streak.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center hosting the Charlotte Checkers on Friday night and the Hershey Bears on Saturday night.







American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.