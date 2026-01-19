Panthers Assign Noah Gregor to Checkers

The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Noah Gregor to the Checkers.

Gregor, 27, has skated in 24 games with the Panthers this season, logging one goal and two assists. The Beaumont, AB, native has suited up in 317 NHL games over seven seasons, appearing with the San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Florida.

Gregor was selected with the fourth round (111th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Sharks. He's previously played in the AHL in parts of three seasons, recording 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 43 games with the Barracuda.







