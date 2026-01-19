Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 16

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 23 at Coachella Valley| 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Jan. 24 vs. Colorado | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, Jan. 13

ONT (6) at COL (3)

The Reign tied a season game high in goals receiving tallies from six different skaters as Tim Rego, Francesco Pinelli, and Aatu Jämsen each scored a goal and added an assist while Samuel Bolduc and Jared Wright each scored even strength. Martin Chromiak notched his sixth power-coming five-on-three in the third period. Kenta Isogai tallied his first AHL point with an assist while Erik Portillo made 31 saves in net.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

ONT (4) at COL (3) SO

Ontario trailed 2-0 heading into the third period and then the Eagles made it a 3-0 advantage just 37 seconds into the final frame, then the comeback transpired. Nikita Alexandrov scored on the power-play at 4:13, while Kenny Connors made it a one-score game with a six-on-five extra attacker score with 2:59 left in regulation. Then with 19 seconds left in regulation Alexandrov struck on a six-on-four extra attacker to force extra hockey. Aatu Jämsen provided the shootout winner in round five as Pheonix Copley made 35 saves and stopped four of five shooters in the shootout frame. Martin Chromiak had a primary assist on all three goals in the third period while Connors and Alexandrov had one each.

Saturday, Jan. 17

ONT (4) at TEX (3)

Jared Wright scored with just 1.4 seconds left in regulation handing Ontario their second straight come from behind victory going into the third period trailing. Cole Guttman notched his second score of the night on an extra attacker tally with 14 seconds left tying the game while his power-play score in the second period evened the game at 2-2. Kenta Isogai got Ontario on the board first with his first AHL goal. Erik Portillo made 17 saves in the win.

Sunday, Jan. 18

ONT (1) at TEX (3)

Cole Guttman scored the lone goal for the Reign which came on the power-play in the first period tying the game at 1-1. The Stars got an early power-play goal in the second period and scored an empty-netter with 66 seconds left. Pheonix Copley suffered the loss making 12 saves on 14 shots.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (36GP, 24-8-1-2, 52pts, 0.722%)

2. Ontario Reign (39GP, 25-12-1-1, 52pts, 0.667%)

3. Bakersfield Condors (37GP, 21-10-6-0, 48pts, 0.649%)

4. Coachella Valley Firebirds (37GP, 21-12-4-0, 46pts, 0.622%)

5. San Jose Barracuda (36GP, 21-12-1-2, 45pts, 0.625%)

6. San Diego Gulls (36GP, 16-12-6-2, 40pts, 0.556%)

7. Tucson Roadrunners (35GP, 17-12-6-0, 40pts, 0.571%)

8. Calgary Wranglers (40GP, 15-15-8-2, 40pts, 0.500%)

9. Henderson Silver Knights (35GP, 16-14-3-2, 37pts, 0.529%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (39GP, 12-21-3-3, 30pts, 0.385%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

January 19: Andre Lee assigned on loan by LA Kings.

January 10: Cole Guttman assigned on loan by LA Kings.

January 9: Keaton Mastrodonato recalled from loan assignment from Greenville.

January 8: Cole Guttman recalled from loan assignment by LA Kings.

January 7: Taylor Ward and Andre Lee recalled from loan assignment by LA Kings.

NHL CALL-UPS THIS SEASON

#26 Andre Lee (7GP, 1-1-2, -2)

#29 Pheonix Copley (1GP, 0-1-0, 3.07, .893)

#34 Taylor Ward (7GP, 0-2-2, +2)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin is eight points shy of 100 with Ontario.

#29 Pheonix Copley is two games shy of 300 AHL games.

#58 Samuel Bolduc is one game shy of 250 AHL games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is five assists shy of 100 AHL assist.

#81 Cole Guttman is six assists shy of 100 pro assists.

RECENT MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin skated in his 450th professional game on 1/14.

#46 Kentai Isogai scored his first AHL goal on 1/12.

#58 Samuel Bolduc skated in his 300th professional game on 1/17.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is 8th with a 2.33 goals against average, tied for 10th with a .912 save percentage, and tied for seventh with nine wins.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied for 6th with six power-play goals, tied for 8th with 15 goals, and tied for 12th with 31 points.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied 5rd among rookies at +13 which is tied for 12th among all skaters. He is tied for 7th among rookies with 24 points, tied for 5th with 15 assists, and tied for 6th with nine goals.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for 7th with 24 assists and tied for 13th with 30 points.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for sixth with 10 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for 7th with 24 assists and tied for 10th with 33 points.

#78 Jared Wright is 2nd among rookies at +17 which is tied for 8th among all skaters.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#8 Martin Chromiak has a four-game point streak (1G, 6A) and an assist in three straight games (6A).

#17 Kenny Connors has a four-game point streak (1G, 4A) with an assist in four straight games.

#81 Cole Guttman has a goal in back-to-back games (3G).

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won four straight games since returning from injury and is victorious in eight consecutive decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has 11 points (4G, 7A) in his last nine games and 27 points (12G, 15A) in his last 27 games.

#12 Tim Rego has five points (2G, 2A) in his last five games.

#17 Kenny Connors has seven points (2G, 5A) in his last seven games and nine points (3G, 6A) in his last 12 games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has 24 points (5G, 19A) in his last 28 games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has 16 points (3G, 13A) in his last 15 games and 19 points (6G, 13A) in 20 games with Ontario.

#71 Francesco Pinelli has four points (1G, 3A) in his last six games and nine points (3G, 6A) in his last 15 games.

#78 Jared Wright has four points (3G, 1A) in his last seven games and seven points (4G, 3A) in his last 13 games.

#81 Cole Guttman has seven goals in his last eight games and 11 points (7G, 4A) in his last nine games. After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 games he has 24 points (11G, 13A) in his last 24 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has six points (3G, 3A) in his last nine games.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (25-12-1-1)

HOME: (13-4-1-1)

AWAY: (12-8-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 6th (130, 3.33)

GOALS AGAINST: 10th (109, 2.79)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (25.54)

SHOTS AGAINST: 4th (26.08)

POWER-PLAY: 12th (30/148, 20.3%)

PENALTY KILL: 10th (102/123, 82.9%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee (15)

Assists: Glenn Gawdin, Nikita Alexandrov (24)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (33)

Multi-Point Games: Martin Chromiak (7)

Multi-Goal Games: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee (3)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+17)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (45)

PPGS: Andre Lee (7)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov (9)

PPPS: Nikita Alexandrov, Martin Chromiak (12)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (87)

Wins: Pheonix Copley (10)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.33)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.912)

