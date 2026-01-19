Forward Andre Lee Loaned to Ontario

The LA Kings announced today that they have loaned forward Andre Lee to the Ontario Reign.

Lee, 25, was recalled by LA on Jan. 7 and appeared in seven games with the Kings scoring a goal and adding an assist. He was named to the AHL All-Star Roster last week and prior to his callup he was leading the Reign with 15 goals including seven on the power-play collecting 27 points (15G, 12A) in 32 games.

Drafted by the Kings in the seventh round, 188th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft, he played 19 games with LA last season recording three points (1G, 2A). He made his NHL debut on Oct. 10, 2024 in a 3-1 win at Buffalo, recorded his first point on Oct. 16, 2024 in a 6-2 loss at Toronto, and scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 1, 2025 in a 3-0 win vs. New Jersey. He has spent parts of five seasons with the Reign appearing in 185 games accumulating 71 points (35G, 36A). He signed a two-year contract extension with LA this past March.







