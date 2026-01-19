Bears Jump into Busy Week with Four Games in Six Days

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday at GIANT Center before battling Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Lehigh Valley, and Charlotte this weekend.

2025-26 SEASON LEADERS:

Goals: Ilya Protas (14)

Assists: Andrew Cristall (24)

Points: Andrew Cristall (31)

PIMs: Justin Nachbaur (50)

Power-Play Goals: Ilya Protas (5)

Shorthanded Goals: Grant Cruikshank (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Ryan Chesley, Graeme Clarke, Andrew Cristall (2)

Plus/Minus: Ilya Protas (+11)

Shots: Graeme Clarke (89)

Wins: Clay Stevenson (10)

Shutouts: Mitch Gibson (1)

GAA: Mitch Gibson (2.25)

SV%: Mitch Gibson (.924)

Only includes players on active roster

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Jan. 19

DAY OFF

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m., GIANT Center

Wednesday, Jan. 21

No public practice due to team event

Thursday, Jan. 22

Practice, 11 a.m., GIANT Center

Friday, Jan. 23

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m., GIANT Center

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Wednesday, Jan. 10 - Hershey 2 vs. Hartford 3 (OT)

Saturday, Jan. 17 - Hershey 4 at Charlotte 3 (OT)

Sunday, Jan. 18 - Hershey 3 at Cleveland 4 (SO)

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, Jan. 20 vs. Hartford, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Hersheypark Pass Night - All fans in attendance will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.

Taco Tuesday - Taco Tuesday will feature a specialty taco offering at select locations on the concourse, paired with $5 Coronas!

Friday, Jan. 23 vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Halfway to Summer Night - Forget the chill in the air for one night of summer fun!

Happy Hour - Fans 21-and-over can enjoy a $5, 16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Saturday, Jan. 24 at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Charlotte, 5 p.m. - CLICK TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Hometown Heroes: First Responders Night - First Responders-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening.

Hometown Heroes Jersey Auction - Players will be wearing first responders themed jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game.

All times Eastern.

Television Coverage: WPMT-TV FOX43 (Tuesday); Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

CRISTALL BALL:

Rookie forward Andrew Cristall recorded at least a point in all three games last week for the Bears, notably recording the overtime winner in Hershey's 4-3 victory at Charlotte on Saturday. The first-year pro's 31 points on the season (7g, 24a) ranks second in the AHL's rookie scoring race and tops among Eastern Conference rookies. Cristall's 24 assists are also the most among rookies and tied for 10th among all players.

RUNNING WITH THE PACK:

The Bears met the Wolf Pack for the first time this season last Wednesday, falling by a 3-2 score in overtime. Hershey carries a five-game home point streak (3-0-2-0) and an overall point streak of seven games (4-0-2-1) - both of which are season-highs - into Tuesday's clash with Hartford.

PUSHING THE PENGUINS:

Hershey looks to earn its first win against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since Nov. 29 on Friday when the teams clash for the sixth time this season. The Penguins have raced out to a 4-1-0-0 series lead, and Hershey will face the Penguins four more times after this weekend. David Gucciardi leads Hershey in scoring against the Penguins with five points (1g, 4a) in three games. Clay Stevenson has been in net for Hershey's lone victory against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season; he is 1-1-0 in two starts and a relief appearance versus the Penguins with a 1.82 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

PHANTOM TOLL:

The Bears make their fourth visit of the season to PPL Center on Saturday, where Hershey is 1-2-0-0; the Bears lead the season series with a 4-2-0-0 record. Ilya Protas (2g, 4a) and Andrew Cristall (1g, 5a) are tied for the team scoring lead with six points in six games.

CHECK, PLEASE:

One week after squaring off in Charlotte, the Bears and Checkers will resume their season series on Sunday at GIANT Center. Each club has earned a pair of wins along with an overtime/shootout point through four contests in the eight-game season series. Andrew Cristall (1g, 3a) and Alex Suzdalev (4a) lead Hershey in scoring against Charlotte. Mitch Gibson has earned three starts against the Checkers, going 1-1-1 with a 1.97 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

STINGRAYS REPORT:

The South Carolina Stingrays split four games last week, capping the weekend with a 4-0 shutout win at Savannah on Sunday in which Bears-contracted goaltender Seth Eisele made 41 saves while South Carolina was outshot 41-13. The Stingrays are at home this weekend for a game against Atlanta and a pair of contests versus Florida.

BEARS BITES:

Bogdan Trineyev has four points (2g, 2a) in his last five games...Ilya Protas has four points (1g, 3a) in his last four games...Alex Suzdalev has three assists in his last two games...Cam Allen has two points (1g, 1a) in his last two games...Hershey is 10-3-3-1 in games decided by one goal...The Bears are 14-4-3-1 when scoring first...Hershey leads the AHL with six shorthanded goals on home ice.







