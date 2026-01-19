Coachella Valley's Jani Nyman Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jani Nyman has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 18, 2026.

In four games last week, Nyman scored six goals, totaled seven points and posted a plus-7 rating to help the Firebirds to their longest winning streak of the season.

On Tuesday at Texas, Nyman scored twice in the third period as Coachella Valley rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Stars, 5-2, and in Wednesday's rematch he scored two more goals as the Firebirds won, 6-3. On Saturday in San Diego, Nyman recorded his third consecutive two-goal game and netted his second game-winning goal of the week in a 4-0 decision over the Gulls, and he wrapped up the week with an assist in a 3-0 win over Abbotsford on Sunday, the fifth straight victory for the Firebirds.

Nyman has seven goals and two assists for nine points in nine games since joining the Firebirds from Seattle, where he began the season with four goals and two assists in 24 NHL contests for the parent Kraken. Seattle's second-round choice in the 2022 NHL Draft, Nyman posted 28 goals and 44 points in 58 games as a rookie with Coachella Valley in 2024-25, while adding six points (3g, 3a) in 12 NHL games. The 21-year-old native of Valkeakoski, Finland, also represented the Firebirds at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic.







