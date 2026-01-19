Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Shootout
Published on January 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
Syracuse Crunch center Conor Geekie vs. the Rochester Americans
(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied past the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in a shootout this afternoon at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
After Conor Geekie opened scoring for the Crunch in the first period, the Amerks had a two-goal second period to take the lead before Jakob Pelletier scored the equalizer late in the final frame to send the game to overtime. Max Groshev scored the only goal in the three-round shootout to give Syracuse the win. The team advances to 22-14-2-1 on the season and 3-4-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Ryan Fanti earned the win stopping 30-of-32 shots and all three shootout attempts in net for the Crunch. Devon Levi turned aside 28-of-30 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts between the pipes for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, while Rochester scored on their lone man-advantage.
The Crunch were first on the board at the 14:59 mark of the opening frame. Nick Abruzzese centered the puck for Geekie to score with a wrister from the high slot.
The Amerks evened the score with a power-play goal 11 minutes into the second period. Jake Leschyshyn was down low to redirect Zac Jones's shot from the blue line. They stole the lead with 2:21 remaining in the frame. Leschyshyn won the faceoff in the left circle and sent it back for Jones to score with a long left-point shot.
Syracuse knotted the score, 2-2, with just 4:16 remaining in regulation to eventually force overtime. The Crunch won the center-ice face off and got the puck back to Matteo Pietroniro. His long stretch pass set up Pelletier to speed down the left wing and snipe a shot from the circle.
After a scoreless overtime frame, Groshev potted the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to give Syracuse their third consecutive victory.
The Crunch are back in action when they host the Utica Comets on Saturday.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: The Crunch are 1-1 in shootouts this season...Jakob Pelletier recorded his 200th pro point today.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Crunch left wing Jakob Pelletier vs. the Rochester Americans
(Eric Payne)
|
Syracuse Crunch left wing Nick Abruzzese vs. the Rochester Americans
(Eric Payne)
|
Syracuse Crunch center Conor Geekie vs. the Rochester Americans
(Eric Payne)
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026
- Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Special Teams the Difference as Isles Subdue Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Beckman's Hat Trick Vaults Islanders to Fifth Straight Win - Bridgeport Islanders
- Forward Andre Lee Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Tie Season-Long Point Streak with Trio of Extra Time Victories - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley's Jani Nyman Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Jani Nyman Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Host Eighth Annual WASAC Weekend Presented by Scotiabank - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Jump into Busy Week with Four Games in Six Days - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly Report: January 19 - Charlotte Checkers
- Steve Ott Takes over as Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach for Remainder of Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Noah Gregor to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Phantoms at Bridgeport, Game 38 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Shootout
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Forward Spencer Kersten to Orlando Solar Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Brandon Halverson to Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-1