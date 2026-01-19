Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Rochester Americans, 3-2, in Shootout

Published on January 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch center Conor Geekie vs. the Rochester Americans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch rallied past the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in a shootout this afternoon at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

After Conor Geekie opened scoring for the Crunch in the first period, the Amerks had a two-goal second period to take the lead before Jakob Pelletier scored the equalizer late in the final frame to send the game to overtime. Max Groshev scored the only goal in the three-round shootout to give Syracuse the win. The team advances to 22-14-2-1 on the season and 3-4-0-0 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.

Ryan Fanti earned the win stopping 30-of-32 shots and all three shootout attempts in net for the Crunch. Devon Levi turned aside 28-of-30 shots and 2-of-3 shootout attempts between the pipes for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on four opportunities, while Rochester scored on their lone man-advantage.

The Crunch were first on the board at the 14:59 mark of the opening frame. Nick Abruzzese centered the puck for Geekie to score with a wrister from the high slot.

The Amerks evened the score with a power-play goal 11 minutes into the second period. Jake Leschyshyn was down low to redirect Zac Jones's shot from the blue line. They stole the lead with 2:21 remaining in the frame. Leschyshyn won the faceoff in the left circle and sent it back for Jones to score with a long left-point shot.

Syracuse knotted the score, 2-2, with just 4:16 remaining in regulation to eventually force overtime. The Crunch won the center-ice face off and got the puck back to Matteo Pietroniro. His long stretch pass set up Pelletier to speed down the left wing and snipe a shot from the circle.

After a scoreless overtime frame, Groshev potted the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to give Syracuse their third consecutive victory.

The Crunch are back in action when they host the Utica Comets on Saturday.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 1-1 in shootouts this season...Jakob Pelletier recorded his 200th pro point today.

