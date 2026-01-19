Jani Nyman Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

PALM DESERT, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Jani Nyman has been named the Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 18, 2026.

Nyman scored six goals and added an assist over a four-game span, including three straight multi-goal performances. The 21-year-old also racked up a +7 rating during the stretch and has helped lead the team to its season-best five-game winning streak. Since being assigned by the Seattle Kraken on December 30, Nyman has put up nine points (7 goals, 2 assists) in nine games for Coachella Valley.

This is the second Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week Award that the Firebirds have captured this season (Jagger Firkus for the week of November 16, 2025) and the third in franchise history (Max McCormick for the week of January 22, 2023).

Nyman was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the second round (49th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Last season, the Valkeakoski, Finland native represented the Firebirds at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic at Acrisure Arena.

