Beckman's Hat Trick Vaults Islanders to Fifth Straight Win

Published on January 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - Entering Monday's contest on a season-high five-game point streak, Adam Beckman continued his red-hot January with a three-goal and four-point afternoon, which powered the Islanders over the Phantoms in a dominant 6-2 victory.

The win marked their fifth consecutive victory and the first time the Islanders have recorded a streak of that length since February 22-March 3, 2019.

Joey Larson opened the scoring for the Islanders on the power play 6:39 into action, sniping his 13th of the season past Carson Bjarnasson from the far circle.

Beckman reclaimed a tie for the Isles' goal lead minutes later, one-timing Bridgeport's second goal on the man advantage at 12:39. Minutes later, Beckman regained sole possession of first place on the Bridgeport goals leaderboard with his 14th of the season, beating Bjarnasson glove-side to give the Islanders a 3-0 advantage. Not satisfied with just two, Beckman completed his first-period hat-trick with a wrister that beat Bjarnasson's blocker just 19:56 into action.

Lehigh Valley responded 9:02 into the second period as Garrett Wilson deflected in his fourth goal of the season off a point shot.

With the Phantoms on the power play looking to cut their deficit in half, Daylan Kuefler deflected a loose puck out of the zone, which sprung Liam Foudy for a breakaway, which culminated with a short-handed goal 11:52 into the second period.

The Phantoms lessened their deficit in the third period as Jacob Gaucher buried a loose puck in front of the Bridgeport net early in the frame.

Hunter Drew iced the game with the Islanders' fourth power-play goal of the contest and most in a game this season, tipping in a point shot from Isaiah George for his seventh of the season.

The Islanders return to action on Friday, January 23, as they visit the Hartford Wolfpack for a 7 p.m. puck drop before returning home to square off against the Providence Bruins at 5 p.m. Ticket information can be found at bridgeportislanders.com.

Notes

Beckman's historic afternoon extended his point streak to six games (6-3-9). The Islanders are 5-1-0-0 during Beckman's stretch as he recorded his first hat trick since February 11, 2023 with the Iowa Wild.

Six Islanders recorded multi-point nights (Bear, Beckman, George, Larson, Smith, Warren), tying their season high with their contest on October 12 against Belleville.

Each of Larson's past seven goals has been the Islanders' first goal of the game, who are 2-3-1-1 over that span. Larson ranks second in the AHL with six first goals of the game.

The Islanders have won 10 of their past 12 games when scoring first and are tied for the AHL lead in that department with 24 first goals.

Ethan Bear's assist on Beckman's first goal was his 100th career AHL point (23-77-100). Bear has a point in all five of his games as an Islander, who are 5-0-0-0 in those contests.

Foudy's tally was his 50th goal in the AHL, extended his point streak to five games and marked the Islanders' third short-handed goal of the season. The Islanders improve to 8-1-0-0 when Foudy scores and 2-1-0-0 when they score short-handed.

