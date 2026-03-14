Islanders Come up Short against Checkers, Lose, 3-0
Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Charlotte, NC- The Bridgeport Islanders stepped into Bojangles Coliseum on Friday night to battle the top affiliate of the Florida Panthers. In the divisional game, the Isles couldn't muster the offense necessary and left the game without any additional points in the standings after losing, 3-0
During the opening period, Ben Steeves scored the only goal as he skated around Marcus Hogberg and tucked the puck in at 6:03 putting the Isles down 1-0. Later in the second period, Brett Chorske made it 2-0 at 18:05 putting the Isles down, 2-0.
In the third period, the Checkers added another tally after Sandis Vilmanis scored at 10:58 made it 3-0.
The team is back in action tomorrow in Charlotte to battle the Checkers again at 6:00 PM. They will battle the __ at Total Mortgage Arena. Great seats still available. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
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