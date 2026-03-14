Criscuolo Records Hat Trick in Comets' 5-2 Win over Rocket

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Laval Rocket for the St. Patrick's Day game on Friday night and emerged with a 5-2 victory.

It was the third consecutive game in the season series for the teams facing off in Utica and for the second straight game against Laval, the Comets scored the first goal against a team who came in leading the AHL in terms of scoring first. After Ethan Edwards pinched to keep the play alive in the left corner of the offensive zone, Brian Halonen slipped a backhand pass to Kyle Criscuolo in front who snapped one inside the far post glove-side on Laval netminder Kaapo Kahkonen to give the Comets the 1-0 lead at 7:45 on his 10th goal of the year. The Rocket would find the equalizer when Jared Davidson stole the puck behind the Comets' net and found Filip Mesar in the low slot who fired one off the near post and in past Nico Daws to tie the game at one at the 13:14 mark for his eighth of the year. The Comets headed to the power play later in the period but it was Laval who would capitalize for a shorthanded goal when Florian Xhekaj intercepted a pass behind the Comets' net and tucked it home for his 13th of the year at 17:33 to give the Rocket a 2-1 lead.

The Comets started the second period with a minute of carryover power play time, but the Rocket were able to kill it off. The Comets nearly tied the game when Brian Halonen skated in on a breakaway but was denied by Kaapo Kahkonen, keeping it a 2-1 game. Later on, the Rocket nearly took a 3-1 lead when Jared Davidson wrang one off the post on the stick side of Nico Daws. Towards the end of the period, the Comets were able to tie the game when Austin Strand corralled a loose puck in the left corner of the Laval zone, skated behind the net and fed Kyle Criscuolo who snuck one inside the near post past Kahkonen at 18:13 for his second of the game and 11th of the year. Brian Halonen picked up the secondary assist. The Comets kept their foot on the gas in the third as they grabbed the lead just 1:50 into the final frame as Kyle Criscuolo swatted home a rebound off a Jonathan Gruden shot to complete the hat trick and give the Comets a 3-2 lead on his 12th of the year. Colton White picked up the secondary assist. Later in the period, right after a successful penalty kill, the Comets headed to the power play when Rocket forward Luke Tuch was called for holding, and Matyas Melovsky scored on the ensuing power play when he picked off a clear attempt and wristed one past Kahkonen from the right circle to make it 4-2 at 11:48 on his fifth of the year which came unassisted. The Rocket pulled Kahkonen in the final minutes of the game in an attempt to cut into the deficit, but Angus Crookshank potted an empty-netter for his 16th of the year at 18:13 to make it 5-2 which was the final as the Comets leaped past Belleville into sixth place in the North.

The Comets were outshot by the Rocket 24-21, while going 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home next Friday at 7 pm against the Providence Bruins for Racing Night. For tickets or more information, fans can visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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