Bears Sign Reilly Webb to AHL Contract for Remainder of 2025-26 Season

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed defenseman Reilly Webb to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Webb, 26, signed a professional tryout with Hershey on Jan. 22 and has appeared in 10 games with the club, logging two assists. He posted his first AHL point with an assist on an Ilya Protas goal on Feb. 18 at Toronto.

Prior to joining the Bears, Webb scored four points (2g, 2a) in 37 games with South Carolina (ECHL) this season in his second professional campaign. The 6'4", 201-pound blueliner has produced 16 points (5g, 11a) in 105 career ECHL games, all with South Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, played three seasons of university hockey with Acadia University (Nova Scotia), where he generated 16 points (3g, 13a) in 74 games. The sixth-round pick (164th overall) of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2017 NHL Draft also collected 57 points (7g, 50a) in 272 major junior contests with the Hamilton Bulldogs and Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League from 2015-20.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. The Bears return home to host the Belleville Senators Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Penn State Health Drawstring Bag Night. All fans in attendance will receive a drawstring bag, courtesy of Penn State Health.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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