Marody Traded to Coachella Valley

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have traded forward Cooper Marody to the Coachella Valley Firebirds in exchange for future considerations.

Marody, 29, has scored eight goals with 17 assists for 23 points with the Phantoms this season in 41 games. He has played in parts of four seasons for the Phantoms amassing 162 career games and scoring 43 goals with 79 assists for 122 points. He is ninth all-time in Lehigh Valley history in points and is seventh all-time.

The Brighton, MI product was a Round 6 selection of the Flyers in 2015 but was traded to Edmonton while still playing collegiately at the University of Michigan. Marody has played in 344 career AHL games with Bakersfield and Lehigh Valley scoring 110-187-297. He has also played in seven career NHL games with Edmonton.

The Phantoms' road trip continues this Friday and Saturday at Syracuse and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a pair of home games on Sunday, March 15 against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at 3:05 p.m. and Wednesday, March 18 against the first-place Providence Bruins.







