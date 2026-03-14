Wolf Pack Fall, 3-1, to Monsters in Homestand Finale

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped the final game of their five-game homestand to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday night at PeoplesBank Arena by a final score of 3-1.

Guillaume Richard opened the scoring 3:05 into the game, potting a backdoor feed from James Malatesta for his sixth goal of the season. The goal came off a battle won along the boards by Roman Ahcan.

The Wolf Pack pushed from there, however, and created a number of chances to tie the game. At 13:17, that push paid off.

Trey Fix-Wolansky attempted a wraparound after roaring down the right-wing side. The puck rolled off Fix-Wolansky's stick and came into the slot, where Brendan Brisson located it. Brisson pushed a backhander toward the net that beat Zach Sawchenko through the five-hole to tie the game 1-1.

The goal was Brisson's 16 th of the season. Fix-Wolansky's primary assist was his team-leading 42 nd point (23 g, 18 a) of the campaign.

13:34 into the second period, Fix-Wolansky barreled down the right-wing side and cut to the net, looking to beat Sawchenko with a backhand bid. Fix-Wolansky was run into by a Monsters' defender and collided with Sawchenko.

The Cleveland netminder was slow to get up and left the game, unable to return. Ivan Fedotov took over from there, finishing the night in net.

Fix-Wolansky was assessed a five-minute major that the Wolf Pack successfully killed off.

Richard restored the lead for the Monsters at 19:30 of the second period, however, firing a shot into traffic from the left-wing wall. The goal was the rookie defender's second of the night.

The Wolf Pack pushed late in the third period but were unable to find the equalizer. Jack Williams cemented the victory for the visitors with an empty net tally at 19:52.

The Wolf Pack open a five-game road trip tomorrow night when they visit the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:50 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Saturday, Mar. 28, when the Charlotte Checkers come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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