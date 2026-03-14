Louis Domingue, Checkers Shut out Bridgeport

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers made their triumphant return to the Coliseum Friday night by sinking the Islanders 3-0.

The visitors never could get their offensive attack off the ground, as the Checkers stifled them to just 18 shots across regulation - each of which was turned aside by Louis Domingue, who earned his first shutout of the season.

With their veteran netminder standing tall behind them, the Checkers chipped away at Bridgeport offensively. Ben Steeves snuck one around the Isles netminder to open the scoring early, Brett Chorske doubled that lead in the middle frame and Sandis Vilmanis knocked home a slick feed from Brian Pinho in the third to cap off the night.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

These aren't easy games to play. You've been on the road for so long, you come back, give the guys a couple of days to get new groceries and take the old food out of their fridges and stuff. It was good to get back home, but I give the guys a lot of credit. The first game after a road trip is not easy to play, and they did a great job tonight. I think the worst shift was the first one and then the guys got better after that.

Kinnear on Louis Domingue

It was his best game as a Checker. With the way we play sometimes, the goalie is going to have to come up with a couple of key saves throughout the game to allow us to continue to play the same way. I thought he did his job, and obviously with the puck handles too he can allow our D to have a little bit more composure and go back for pucks. I thought he did his job and the team played a good, solid home game.

Kinnear on Bridgeport

They're a very organized group and a very veteran group. They have a lot of elite scorers in that group. You look at Luff, Chris Terry, Highmore, Dube. They can be pretty deadly, and again they play a very structured game. The game in Bridgeport I didn't feel was our best game. We were kind of all over the map, to be honest with you, on the road trip. Good game, bad game, good game, OK game. We're looking for more consistency in our group and tonight is a start.

Kinnear on the three-goalie system

That's the way it's supposed to be. There needs to be competition and you need to be able to pull for your teammate. Sly (goalie coach Sylvaine Rodrigue) does a wonderful job teaching those guys the expectations and how we want to play. It takes time. Louis comes from different organizations, came from Russia, played in Hartford for a long period of time. When you work hard and you're called upon, usually you're rewarded. Good on him.

Kinnear on Sandis Vilmanis

I don't think it's been easy for him. With Villy, quality time on ice is a little bit more here. You get power play, you get PK time. I don't think it's been easy, but he's another kid that's worked hard and wants the puck on his stick and wants to be out there in big moments and continues to develop. He's worked very, very hard to get the conditioning back up to play that many minutes for us. He'll have to continue to do that, and there's no question that he will.

Louis Domingue on his first shutout of the season

I had one in the KHL this year. People don't remember that. I felt good all game. I haven't played since, I don't even remember when I last played. They don't come often so it's tough to get in games and but somehow tonight I felt good from the start and obviously you saw our start. We were pretty happy to be home, I can say that that, because it's been a while.

Domingue on using his experience to stay ready despite not playing every game

I really don't know. Lots of experience, yes, but I haven't really been in a rotation with three goalies. It's new, and I don't really have an answer for you because one time I'll feel good and then the other time I don't feel good, and then it takes more time. Tonight I felt good from the beginning, so that was nice.

Domingue on working with three goalies on this team

I've had a blast, honestly. They're good kids and they're eager to learn, and Sly, the goalie coach has been good. I see progression in both of them. They're curious, they ask questions and we joke around every day. The mood is always there, and it's been easy to come to work.

NOTES

Tonight was Domingue's first AHL shutout since Oct. 20, 2023 ... The Checkers are one of eight teams in the AHL with three goalies with a shutout this season ... The Checkers have won four straight games and have points in five straight ... Tonight was Charlotte's first home game since Feb. 14 ... Chorske extended his point streak to three games ... Steeves has points in back-to-back games ... This was Steeves' seventh multi-point game ... Vilmanis has points in three straight games ... Gregor extended his points streak to four games ... Liam McLinskey, MacKenzie Entwistle, Hunter St. Martin, Gracyn Sawchyn, Riese Gaber, Mitch Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard and Kirill Gerasimyuk were the scratches for Charlotte.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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