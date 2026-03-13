Dufour, Hawkins and Jutting Sign PTOs, Truscott Recalled by Griffins

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday signed forwards William Dufour, Brandon Hawkins and Jackson Jutting to professional tryouts. In addition, the Griffins recalled defenseman Jacob Truscott from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Dufour has competed in four different leagues this season, spending the most time in the ECHL with the Fort Wayne Komets with 19 points (7-12-19) in 18 games. The 24-year-old also has one goal in six AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, in addition to eight points (3-5-8) in four contests with Quebec (LNAH) and three points (2-1-3) in seven KHL outings with Lada Togliatti. Last season in the AHL, Dufour competed in 45 games with the Bridgeport Islanders, showing 18 points (8-10-18), and also skated in 12 contests with the Colorado Eagles, compiling four points (1-3-4). Throughout his five-year AHL career, Dufour has logged 96 points (46-50-96), 143 penalty minutes and a minus-51 rating in 187 appearances since 2022-23. He was the 152nd overall pick by the New York Islanders in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Hawkins, the captain of Toledo, has 60 points (24-35-60), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 54 games with the Walleye this season. The 31-year-old ranks among the team leaders in points (1st), assists (2nd) and goals (1st), while also placing among the ECHL leaders in points (2nd), assists (T6th) and goals (T5th). Hawkins is the reigning two-time ECHL MVP (2023-25), as he has ranked first in the ECHL in points in the last two campaigns, showing a combined 182 points (77-105-182) in 141 regular-season games since 2023-24. Last season, Hawkins aided the Walleye to the Kelly Cup Finals with a league-best 24 points (6-18-24) in 20 playoff outings. Throughout his seven-year ECHL career, the Macomb, Michigan, native has 459 points (215-244-459) in 397 regular-season games, adding 101 points (42-59-101) in 81 postseason contests. Hawkins last played in the AHL during the 2022-23 season with the Chicago Wolves and has shown seven points (3-4-7), 34 penalty minutes and a minus-six rating in 28 career AHL games across parts of five seasons.

Jutting, an undrafted rookie out of Bemidji State University, made his AHL debut with Grand Rapids on Feb. 20 against the Chicago Wolves and bagged his first AHL point with an assist on Feb. 21 at the Milwaukee Admirals. Jutting has 51 points (25-26-51), 18 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating in 55 games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks this season. He ranks among the team leaders in points (2nd), assists (2nd) and goals (1st), in addition to placing among the ECHL leaders in points (T8th) and goals (T5th). The 25-year-old made his professional debut on Oct. 17 against the Rapid City Rush, scoring a goal in the process. With the Mavericks, Jutting has 10 multi-point outings, which includes two two-goal nights and two three-point contests.

Truscott made his professional debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through nine games in the AHL, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has three assists, four penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. Truscott has also appeared in 43 games with the Walleye, logging 17 points (4-13-17), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating. He ranks among Toledo's defensemen leaders in points (3rd), assists (3rd), goals (2nd), and plus-minus rating (8th). Truscott made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7 at Kalamazoo, securing an assist in the process. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.







American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2026

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