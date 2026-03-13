Preview: Condors at Stars, 5 p.m.

Published on March 13, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors step out of the division for the first time this season with the first of four matchups with Texas in the season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield ran its home unbeaten run to five games (3-0-2) with a 2-0 shutout of Tucson on Saturday. Rhett Pitlick and James Hamblin had the goals for the Condors in the win while Matt Tomkins stopped all 30 shots he faced.

DONUTS FOR EVERYONE

Tomkins' shutout was his fourth of the season, third most in the AHL. It was his eighth career AHL shutout. His 16 wins are tied for 12th in the league. He is expected to start the weekend opener.

HAMMER TIME

Hamblin continued his career season with his 23rd goal on Saturday. Since January 1, the Edmonton native has 24 points (15g-9a) in 26 games.

GRIFF BEING GRIFF

Seth Griffith had an assist on Saturday to run his point streak to four games (5a) and is tied for fifth in league scoring with 53 points (15g-38a).

DEEP IN THE HEART

Former division rivals, the Condors and Stars have met eight times over the past five seasons. Bakersfield is 6-1-1 in those eight games, including a 3-1-0 mark in Cedar Park.

POWERING PLAY

The Condors have the best road power play in the AHL at 27.3%. Overall, the team is fifth at 22.9%. Texas has the fourth worst penalty kill at 77.3%.

LEADING THE WAY

Quinn Hutson continues to lead all rookies in scoring with 49 points (26g-23a) in 52 games. Bakersfield's team record for goals in a season is 30 set by Seth Griffith in the 2021-22 campaign.

BLUE LINE, RED LIGHT

Damien Carfagna assisted on Pitlick's goal on Saturday to give him 18 points (7g-11a) in 51 games. He is eighth among AHL rookie d-men in scoring and t-5th in goals.

PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF

Despite missing nearly two months, Atro Leppanen continues to lead Condors d-men in scoring with 28 points (8g-20a) in 38 games. He has nine points (6g-3a) in his last 11 games.

WELCOME BACK CLATTY

Connor Clattenburg is expected to return from injury tonight. The 20-year old has been out since January 7. He still leads the team with 88 penalty minutes in 20 games, sixth most among rookies in the AHL.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 27-3-8 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 15 games left in the regular season. The team sits fourth, four points out of second. A magic number of 20 separates the Condors from the postseason, which shrinks based off Condors points gained and Tucson points lost. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

TWO STEP

Texas started the season 8-13-4 (.400) through 25 games, but is 19-10-0 (.655) since, including winning three straight. Goaltender Remi Poirier has played over 2,118 minutes this season, third most in the AHL. He is 18-15-4 on the season.

UP NEXT

The Condors wrap up the weekend on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Cedar Park. It's game two of a three-game road trip. Bakersfield's next home game is Saturday, March 21 for Star Wars Night against Calgary.

CONDORS @ STARS

PUCK DROP: 5:00 p.m. PT

H-E-B Center; Cedar Park, Texas

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

