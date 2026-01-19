Sens Tie Season-Long Point Streak with Trio of Extra Time Victories

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators tied a season-high points streak this week, stretching their run of positive results to five straight games, including three consecutive victories in overtime or the shootout. The Sens are 4-0-1-0 over that stretch, with wins this week against the Laval Rocket (AHL Affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) on the road, the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) at home, and the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the parent club Ottawa Senators.

The six points earned have pushed Belleville back into the North Division playoff conversation, with the Sens holding the fifth spot to start this week, and sitting only seven points back of Laval in first.

Here's a look back at another perfect week, as the Sens get set to play their next seven games on the road.

Wednesday, January 14, 2025: Belleville Senators - 3 @ Laval Rocket - 2 (OT)

The Senators started the week with a critical win in a tough environment. Belleville travelled to Laval mid-week and squeezed out a 3-2 overtime victory over the North Division leading Rocket. Tyler Boucher, Jan Jenik, and Lassi Thomson all scored for the Sens, while Mads Sogaard was strong again in goal, stopping 25 shots.

Friday, January 16, 2026: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Rochester Americans - 4 (OT)

Belleville made the best of their home ice advantage on Friday, in their last game at CAA Arena until February 7, 2026. The Sens jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the Rochester Americans in the first period, but would eventually end up in overtime for a third consecutive contest. This time, though, after losing to the Amerks early in the extra frame last weekend, Belleville came out on top through an overtime-winning goal by AHL All-Star selection Arthur Kaliyev. Cam Crotty, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Keean Washkurak, and Tyler Boucher would all score for the Sens in regulation, while Hunter Shepard earned the win in net with 26 saves.

Sunday, January 18, 2026: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Utica Comets - 4 (SO)

The trend of thrilling finishes followed the Sens all the way to Ottawa for their annual game at Canadian Tire Centre, home of the parent club Ottawa Senators, on Sunday evening against the Utica Comets. The Sens and Comets traded goals through the first period, before Belleville pulled away via three straight markers in the second, only to end up in overtime again and eventually a shootout. Arthur Kaliyev was the hero again, scoring the shootout winner, and also adding a goal, an assist and four shots on net in regulation time. Tyler Boucher and Keean Washkurak each counted again for the Sens, and Xavier Bourgault got back on the scoresheet as well. Mads Sogaard was spectacular at times, even in stopping only 19 shots, with 13 of those saves coming in the second period

Recent Transactions

Jan.12/26: #47 James Reimer (G) - DELETE - Released from PTO

Jan.12/26: #8 Mark Duarte (RW) - ADD - Signed to SPC

Jan.14/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.16/26: #31 Jackson Parsons (G) - DELETE - Loaned to Allen (ECHL)

Statistical Leaders

Points: 46 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 26 G + 20 A

Goals: 26 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 24 (T-7th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

#34 Stephen Halliday (C)

Power Play Goals: 12 (T-1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +5

#33 Lassi Thomson

#44 Djibril Toure

Penalty Minutes: 78 (T-9th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.40

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

Save Percentage: .895

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 6

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week

Belleville embarks on a stretch of seven straight road games over the next few weeks, beginning with a stop in Wilkes-Barre, PA on Wednesday to take on the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins). Then, on Friday, the Sens make their first trip of the season to Rhode Island to play the Providence Bruins (AHL Affiliate of the Boston Bruins), and then stop in Springfield, MA for their only visit to the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL Affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

In the weeks to come, they'll travel to Cleveland and finish their four-game season series with the Monsters (AHL Affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets), then work their way back towards the Bay of Quinte with stops to see the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres) and Syracuse Crunch (AHL Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), returning home to face the Crunch on February 7. You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

