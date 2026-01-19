Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey

Published on January 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender Garin Bjorklund to Hershey.

Bjorklund, 23, returns to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. With the Bears this season, Bjorklund has appeared in 10 games, posting a 4-5-1 record with a 3.37 goals-against average, an .884 save percentage, and one shutout.

During his time with the Stingrays, Bjorklund appeared in seven games, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.37 save percentage and a .929 save percentage.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Taco Tuesday, featuring a specialty taco offering at select locations on the concourse, paired with $5 Coronas. The game will also serve as a Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.







