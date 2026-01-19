Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey
Published on January 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have re-assigned goaltender Garin Bjorklund to Hershey.
Bjorklund, 23, returns to Hershey from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. With the Bears this season, Bjorklund has appeared in 10 games, posting a 4-5-1 record with a 3.37 goals-against average, an .884 save percentage, and one shutout.
During his time with the Stingrays, Bjorklund appeared in seven games, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.37 save percentage and a .929 save percentage.
The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Tuesday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Taco Tuesday, featuring a specialty taco offering at select locations on the concourse, paired with $5 Coronas. The game will also serve as a Hersheypark Pass Night. All fans will receive a 2026 Hersheypark Ticket, valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2026.
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2026
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs San Diego Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sens Tie Season-Long Point Streak with Trio of Extra Time Victories - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley's Jani Nyman Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Jani Nyman Named Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose Host Eighth Annual WASAC Weekend Presented by Scotiabank - Manitoba Moose
- Bears Jump into Busy Week with Four Games in Six Days - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion - Syracuse Crunch
- Weekly Report: January 19 - Charlotte Checkers
- Steve Ott Takes over as Springfield Thunderbirds Head Coach for Remainder of Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Assign Noah Gregor to Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Phantoms at Bridgeport, Game 38 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.