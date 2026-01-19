Syracuse Crunch Partner with Kinney Drugs for Win a Trip to Tampa Promotion

Published on January 19, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Kinney Drugs are teaming up to provide one fan a chance to win a trip to Tampa.

One lucky winner and a guest will receive tickets to see former Crunch standouts such as Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Nikita Kucherov play at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. In addition to two tickets to a Lightning home game, the winner and their guest will be provided with airfare for two and a hotel room in Tampa for two nights.

From now through Feb. 16, fans can visit any participating New York based Kinney Drugs location to find entry information and the enter-to-win code on in-store posters. To enter the contest, fans must fill out the entry form and submit the code at www.syracusecrunch.com/winatrip. Entries are limited to one entry per person. No purchase is necessary to enter. Winner must travel from Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

About Kinney Drugs Founded in Gouverneur, NY in 1903, today the independent, employee-owned company operates 97 stores in New York and Vermont. Kinney Drugs is part of the KPH Healthcare Services family of companies, a national provider of pharmaceutical and healthcare services with complementary businesses in both the retail and commercial segments of the industry. KPH is comprised of eight divisions: (1) Kinney Drugs, a chain of full-service drug stores located throughout New York and Vermont; (2) HealthDirect Pharmacy Services, which serves long-term care and alternative care needs; (3) ProAct, Inc., a pharmacy benefit management company with sales offices throughout the country and a mail-order pharmacy; (4) Noble Health Services, a specialty pharmacy that dispenses medications used to treat complex and chronic diseases; (5) Kinnect™, an on-site clinical care pharmacy; (6) Aristacare, an infusion therapy pharmacy; (7) HomeLife specialized nursing support for in-home infusion services; and (8) Kinney Homecare, a durable medical equipment company. KPH Healthcare Services is an employee-owned company with approximately 4,500 employees that provides the highest quality pharmacy and healthcare services. Every aspect of KPH's business is guided by the values of excellence, moral responsibility, and community spirit. Learn more at www.kinneydrugs.com.

