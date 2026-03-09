Bears Re-Sign Grant Cruikshank for 2026-27 Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Grant Cruikshank to an American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Cruikshank, 27, has appeared in 50 games with the Bears this season and has registered career highs in goals (9), assists (5), and points (14). The 5'11", 193-pound forward's four shorthanded goals are tied most in the AHL and are the most by a Hershey player since Chris Bourque tallied five in the 2011-12 season.

Cruikshank split the 2024-25 season with Hershey and the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. With the Bears, he recorded seven points (5g, 2a) in 31 games while adding one shorthanded goal and a pair of game-winning markers. He also played 12 games with South Carolina, and at the time of his recall to Hershey on Nov. 19, 2024, he led the Stingrays with 13 points (6g, 7a).

He has skated in 105 career AHL games with Toronto and Hershey, scoring 25 points (15g, 10a). He's posted 56 points (27g, 29a) in 47 career ECHL games with Newfoundland and South Carolina.

Before turning pro, the Delafield, Wisconsin native finished his NCAA career at St. Cloud State University in 2022-23, leading the team with 23 goals, which tied for third in the nation.







