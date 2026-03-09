Bump Scores in NHL Debut

Rookie forward Alex Bump made an immediate impact in his NHL debut on Saturday afternoon, scoring his first career goal with the Philadelphia Flyers in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

Bump, who was recalled to Philadelphia earlier in the day from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, received his first NHL call-up ahead of the Flyers' road matchup in Pittsburgh.

The 22-year-old winger wasted little time making his presence felt, finding the back of the net to record his first NHL goal in his first game with a blistering shot from the lower circle past the glove of Penguins goaltender Stuart Skinner just minutes into the second period.

"It's kind of a big relief," Bump said after scoring his first NHL goal. "Glad to get it over with in [my] first game. Don't really have to worry about it anymore."

With friends and family in attendance, many extended family members also made the short drive from Cleveland to Pittsburgh to show their support, sporting bright orange "Official Bump Hype Crew" t-shirts in the stands.

"I think I saw them like right away. You couldn't miss 'em. [A] big orange glob in the middle of the black stands," Bump said of his supporters in the crowd, noticing them immediately upon taking his rookie lap during warmups. "So yeah, I have a great support system. There's so many people here to come support me."

With the appearance, Bump became the 51st player in Lehigh Valley Phantoms history to make his NHL debut with the Flyers. He also joined fellow Phantoms players Ty Murchison and former linemate Denver Barkey as the third Lehigh Valley player to debut with Philadelphia this season.

Bump has enjoyed a strong rookie campaign with Lehigh Valley, recording 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 36 games with the Phantoms this season. His offensive production and steady two-way play helped earn the opportunity for his first NHL promotion.

In 38 career games with Lehigh Valley, he has totaled 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points. He joined the Phantoms late in the 2024-25 season after completing his collegiate career with the Western Michigan Broncos men's ice hockey program, helping the school capture its first-ever national championship at the 2025 NCAA Men's Frozen Four.

A native of Prior Lake, Minnesota, Bump was originally selected by the Flyers in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

His first NHL goal marked an unforgettable milestone for the young forward, highlighting his continued growth from Lehigh Valley to Philadelphia.







