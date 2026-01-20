Penguins Defeat Thunderbirds, 3-2

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took down the Springfield Thunderbirds, 3-2, on Monday afternoon at MassMutual Center.

Facing a tie game in the third period, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-11-1-2) scored midway through the frame to jump ahead, then received several big-time stops from its netminder to secure the win. Gabe Klassen was responsible for the game-winner, while AHL All-Star Sergei Murashov posted 25 saves.

The Penguins peppered the T-Birds' net with shots in the first period, but each of their 16 shots were stymied by goaltender Vadim Zherenko. Even when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got the puck behind Zherenko, the post or crossbar prevented them from breaking through.

Simon Robertsson scored his first goal of the season 12 minutes into the opening period for Springfield to take a 1-0 lead.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton pulled even 86 seconds into the second period thanks to Valtteri Puustinen. After a faceoff win by Atley Calvert, Aidan McDonough had his shot from the right circle blocked by a T-Birds defender. The puck skipped directly to Puustinen, who promptly flicked his wrists for a drive that lit the lamp.

Puustinen set up Chase Pietila for the defenseman's first AHL goal at 15:41 of the second, putting the Penguins in a 2-1 lead.

Springfield evened the scales at 2-2 by taking advantage of a four-minute, double-minor penalty for high-sticking. Early in the second half of the power play, T-Birds captain Matthew Peca swatted in a rebound 3:45 into the third period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton proceeded to pour unrelenting pressure on Springfield, leading to several long shifts in T-Birds territory. Eventually, that pressure culminated in Rutger McGroarty threading a pass to Klassen atop the crease, who slammed the puck behind Zherenko for the go-ahead goal with 10:53 left to play.

Murashov shut the door on Springfield twice in the last minute of action, including one quick, kick save with 15 seconds remaining.

Zherenko ultimately finished with 45 saves on 48 shots generated by the Penguins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is a Monday afternoon tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Jan. 19. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. at MassMutual Center.

The Penguins return to home ice on Wednesday, Jan. 21 to host the Belleville Senators for the first and only time this season. Game time for the Pens and B-Sens is 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

