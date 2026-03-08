Islanders Take Two Points in 4-1 Victory over Bruins

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Facing the Atlantic Division-leading Providence Bruins in front of a packed crowd at Total Mortgage Arena, the Bridgeport Islanders responded after last night's loss with a 4-1 victory over Boston's top affiliate.

Bridgeport opened the scoring 14:26 into the first period as Alex Jefferies deflected in his eighth goal of the season. Matt Luff added to the Islanders' lead with a deflection goal of his own minutes later, tipping in his 16th of the season 17:04 into play.

The Islanders headed to the power play for the first time early in the second period and capitalized thanks to Liam Foudy, who collected a rebound on the back post and buried it for his 19th of the season, extending Bridgeport's lead to 3-0. Matthew Maggio added his tenth goal of the season 5:38 into the second period, scoring on a breakaway.

Starting the third period on a power play, Riley Tufte scored his 24th of the season for Providence 31 seconds into the frame to cut its deficit to 4-1.

The Islanders cap off their weekend with a contest versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on bridgeportislanders.com.

Notes

The Islanders snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Bruins and defeated them for the first time this season.

Jefferies' goal snapped a 15-game goalless drought. The Islanders are 4-3-0-1 when he scores this season.

Luff has recorded five points (2-3-5) in five games since joining the Bridgeport Islanders, including goals in both home games.

Ethan Bear recorded a multi-point game for the fourth time this season. The Islanders are 2-1-0-0 when he does so.

Adam Beckman has recorded six points (2-4-6) in nine games against the Bruins this season, including a three-game point streak.







