Islanders Take Two Points in 4-1 Victory over Bruins
Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Facing the Atlantic Division-leading Providence Bruins in front of a packed crowd at Total Mortgage Arena, the Bridgeport Islanders responded after last night's loss with a 4-1 victory over Boston's top affiliate.
Bridgeport opened the scoring 14:26 into the first period as Alex Jefferies deflected in his eighth goal of the season. Matt Luff added to the Islanders' lead with a deflection goal of his own minutes later, tipping in his 16th of the season 17:04 into play.
The Islanders headed to the power play for the first time early in the second period and capitalized thanks to Liam Foudy, who collected a rebound on the back post and buried it for his 19th of the season, extending Bridgeport's lead to 3-0. Matthew Maggio added his tenth goal of the season 5:38 into the second period, scoring on a breakaway.
Starting the third period on a power play, Riley Tufte scored his 24th of the season for Providence 31 seconds into the frame to cut its deficit to 4-1.
The Islanders cap off their weekend with a contest versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tomorrow at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on bridgeportislanders.com.
Notes
The Islanders snapped a 12-game losing streak against the Bruins and defeated them for the first time this season.
Jefferies' goal snapped a 15-game goalless drought. The Islanders are 4-3-0-1 when he scores this season.
Luff has recorded five points (2-3-5) in five games since joining the Bridgeport Islanders, including goals in both home games.
Ethan Bear recorded a multi-point game for the fourth time this season. The Islanders are 2-1-0-0 when he does so.
Adam Beckman has recorded six points (2-4-6) in nine games against the Bruins this season, including a three-game point streak.
American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026
- Iowa Takes Road Sweep with 2-1 Win in Springfield - Iowa Wild
- Bears Fall to Wolf Pack, 5-2 - Hershey Bears
- Wild Break T-Birds' Hearts Late on Pink in the Rink Night - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Amerks Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Rocket - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins Fall to Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Seger Extends Goal Streak to Three Games in Win over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Take Two Points in 4-1 Victory over Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Nicklas Andrews Recalled by Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Americans' Kuntar Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Charlotte, Game 55 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bump Gets the Call - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Panthers Assign Vilmanis and Bjornfot to Checkers, Recall Kunin - Charlotte Checkers
- Hartford Wolf Pack Recall F Kyle Jackson from ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Agozzino's OT Winner Caps Roadrunners' Comeback in 3-2 Win over Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.