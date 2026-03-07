Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Recalled by Detroit
Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.
Brandsegg-Nygard has 37 points (16-21-37), 32 penalty minutes and a plus-24 rating in 50 games with the Griffins this season. He has nine points (6-3-9) in his last five games with Grand Rapids. The former first-round pick (15th overall) by Detroit in 2024 ranks among the team leaders in points (T2nd), assists (T5th), goals (5th) and plus-minus rating (T4th). Brandsegg-Nygard also places among the AHL rookie leaders in points (4th), assists (6th), goals (T6th) and plus-minus rating (T2nd). He was named the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 1 when he tallied five goals, six points and a plus-three rating in three games. Brandsegg-Nygard was one of three rookies to make the Red Wings' opening-night roster out of training camp and showed one assist in nine games before being assigned to the Griffins on Oct. 27.
