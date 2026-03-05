Carter Gylander Returns to Toledo
Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye from the Grand Rapids Griffins.
With the Griffins this season, Gylander has a 6-0-1 record with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage in seven games. In addition, he collected his first AHL shutout on Dec. 21 against the Cleveland Monsters behind 22 saves. Gylander is currently on a career-high six-game win streak (Nov. 12-Dec. 21) with Grand Rapids, showing a 1.32 GAA and a .953 save percentage. Throughout 10 AHL games since 2024-25, Gylander possesses an 8-1-1 ledger with a 2.17 GAA and a .925 save percentage. He has also appeared in 23 games with Toledo this season, showing a 14-6-3 record with two shutouts to go along with a 2.43 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Last season as a rookie, the 24-year-old went 20-9-5 in 34 regular-season games with the Walleye to go along with a 2.61 GAA and a .907 save percentage. He then aided Toledo to the Kelly Cup Finals with a 6-2 ledger, a 2.88 GAA and an .895 save percentage in eight playoff games. Gylander was the 191st overall pick by Detroit in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Carter Gylander
(Nicolas Carrillo)
