Ads Announce Roster Moves

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forwards Reid Schaefer and Fedor Svechkov and defenseman Ryan Ufko from Milwaukee. In addition, forward Austin Roest has been recalled from Atlanta (ECHL) and defenseman Christoffer Sedoff has been assigned to the Admirals.

Schaefer has six points (4g-2a), 13 penalty minutes and 24 shots on goal in the first 27 games of his rookie NHL season after making his League debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago. Schaefer, a 6-foot-5, 226-pound winger, scored his first career NHL goal and notched his first fighting major on Dec. 2 vs. Calgary. He additionally has 28 points (15g-13a) in 31 games for the Admirals in 2025-26; his 15 goals are the second-most on the team.

Svechkov has nine points (2g-7a) - including one shorthanded goal - in 49 appearances in his sophomore campaign with the Predators. The 6-foot, 187-pound center owns 26 points (10g-16a) in 101 career games at the NHL level; in 80 career appearances for Milwaukee, he has posted 59 points (26g-33a).

Ufko is second among AHL defensemen in points this season with a career-high 44 (11g-33a) through 50 games in 2025-26; his 33 assists are the second-most and his 11 goals are tied for the third-most. Ufko, a right-shot, additionally leads AHL blueliners in power-play goals with six and represented Milwaukee in the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. The 6-foot, 174-pound native of Smithtown, N.Y., made his NHL debut with the Predators on April 14, 2025 vs. Utah, logging 15:37 of ice time.

Roest played in three games in Atlanta, totaling five points, including his first professional goal on February 28th against Savanah. The Coldstream, BC native has three assists in 28 games with the Admirals this season.

Sedoff, acquired in the Cole Smith trade on Tuesday, has four points (4a) and a +5 rating in 38 games for the Henderson Silver Knights this season, his third as a pro. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound blueliner has appeared in 145 career AHL games - all with Henderson - since debuting in 2023-24, recording 28 points (4g-24a). Undrafted, the native of Helsinki, Finland, was twice named to the WHL's Central First All-Star Team while playing for the Red Deer Rebels in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The Admirals are back at home this weekend as they host the San Jose Barracuda both Friday night at 7 pm and Saturday night at 6 pm.







