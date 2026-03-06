Forward Jared Wright Recalled by LA Kings
Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The LA Kings announced today that they have recalled forward Jared Wright from the Ontario Reign.
Wright, 23, helped the Reign to a 4-1 win last night over Tucson scoring a pair of goals after making his NHL debut with the Kings on Monday night finishing with three hits in 9:42 of ice time in a 4-2 loss vs. Colorado. He has collected 30 points (17G, 13A) in his rookie season with Ontario leading all first-year skaters with a plus-27 rating, tied for third among all skaters. His 17 goals are tied for third among league rookies while his 30 points are tied for 10th.
The Burnsville, MN native was drafted by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, sixth round, 169th overall, and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings this past April.
He played three seasons at the University of Denver from 2022-25 collecting 54 points (32G, 22A) in 122 career games helping the Pioneers to the 2024 NCAA National Championship.
American Hockey League Stories from March 5, 2026
- Forward Jared Wright Recalled by LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Felton to AHL Contract - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dallas Stars Loan Forward Arttu Hyry to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Sebastian Cossa Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Garrett Wilson Signs NHL Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Carter Gylander Returns to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Griffins to Host Purple Community Game and Star Wars Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Emil Pieniniemi Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 19 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Providence Bruins Medical Update on Dans Locmelis - Providence Bruins
- Blues Place Mathieu Joseph on Unconditional Waivers for Purpose of Contract Termination - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Ads Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Fwd: Capitals Acquire 2029 Second-Round Pick, 2027 Third-Round Pick and Goaltender Jesper Vikman from Vegas for Nic Dowd - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Mental Wellness Night March 6 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Bowling Tournament at YBR Casino & Sports Book March 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Big Third Propels Reign to Victory - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds Can't Handle Heat, Silver Knights Win 5-1 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Hold off Gulls to Earn 3-2 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Strike Early in Third to Beat Roadrunners 4-1 - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Jose Stops Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Brandsegg-Nygard's Three-Point Night Propels Griffins' Win over IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Fail to Sweep T-Birds, Lose 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.