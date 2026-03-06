Dallas Stars Loan Forward Arttu Hyry to Texas Stars

Published on March 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Arttu Hyry

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Texas Stars forward Arttu Hyry(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club loaned forward Arttu Hyry to the Texas Stars, Dallas' primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Hyry, 24, has appeared in four games for Dallas since he was called up Feb. 25 and he has nine shots on goal and a +1 rating. He also says 17 points (7-10- 17) in 26 games for this season and currently has a three-game AHL point streak.

The second-year forward was the top-returning Stars goal scorer from the 2024-25 team that advanced to the Western Conference Finals. Hyry scored 24 goals and totaled 49 points (24-25- 49) in 67 AHL games last season. He also tallied one assist in five NHL games for Dallas.

The Oulu, Finland native was originally undrafted, before signing with Dallas on April 14, 2024.

