Hartford Wolf Pack Recall F Kyle Jackson from ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled forward Kyle Jackson from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Jackson, 23, has scored 40 points (15 g, 25 a) in 35 games with the Bison this season. He is currently tied for second on the team in goals, is second in assists, and is second in points. He leads the Bison in points-per-game this season.

The native of Ottawa, ON, has recorded 136 points (56 g, 80 a) in 155 career ECHL games over the course of three seasons with the Bison, Wheeling Nailers, and Kansas City Mavericks.

So far this season, Jackson has suited up in seven games with the Wolf Pack, recording one assist. He has played in nine career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, notching one assist.

Jackson was selected in the seventh round, 196th overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

