Agozzino's OT Winner Caps Roadrunners' Comeback in 3-2 Win over Condors

Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (25-24-8-0) erased a late deficit before Andrew Agozzino scored the overtime winner to defeat the Bakersfield Condors (29-17-9-1) by a score of 3-2 on Friday night at Dignity Health Arena.

Agozzino netted the game-winner with 1:13 remaining in the extra session after rookie Owen Allard tied the game at 8:34 of the third period. Daniil But opened the scoring for Tucson midway through the first period, but Bakersfield responded with consecutive power-play goals from Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson to take a 2-1 lead that held until Allard's equalizer.

Two Tucson rookies recorded a multi-point game. But finished with a goal and an assist and Noel Nordh had two assists.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped 24 of 26 shots to earn his 11th win of the season and second straight victory

With the win, Tucson moves into a tie with Henderson for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 58 points apiece, and now sits just two points behind the sixth-place San Diego Gulls.

TEAM NOTES

The Roadrunners have played 20 overtime games this season, tied for the second-most in the AHL, and owns a 12-0-8-0 record in extra time.

Tucson's 11 victories in OT (excluding shootout) is tied for the most in the AHL and 12 wins in extra time (including shootout) is the second-most in the AHL behind Cleveland (13).

With Daniil But's power-play goal in the opening frame, the Roadrunners have scored on the man advantage in three of their last four games dating back to Feb. 28 at SJ.

Tucson is 3-for-15 (20%) on the power play during that span.

The Roadrunners have scored in the first period in each of their last four games dating back to Feb. 28 at SJ, totaling five goals in that span.

Tucson's first-period scoring streak is one game shy of matching its season-high five-game stretch from Dec. 27-Jan. 4, totaling eight goals in that span.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Daniil But recorded a goal and an assist for his sixth multi-point game of the season. It marked his second multi-point performance in the last three games and is tied with Dmitri Simashev for the most among Roadrunners rookies.

But scored his 12th goal of the season and fifth on the power play, tied with Ben McCartney and Cameron Hebig for the team lead.

But now has seven points (4g, 3a) over his last seven games dating back to Feb. 21 vs. ONT.

Andrew Agozzino scored his 11th goal of the season and first game-winning goal of the year.

Wednesday's goal marked the 43rd game-winning goal of Agozzino's career and his 646th career point.

Agozzino has goals in back-to-back games and three goals in his last four games dating back to Feb. 28 at SJ.

Owen Allard scored his sixth goal of the season, four of which have come on the road.

With two assists, Friday marked the first multi-assist game and third multi-point game of rookie Noel Nordh's career.

Maverick Lamoureux recorded his career-high 12th assist of the season on Owen Allard's third-period goal, surpassing last season's 11 assists during his rookie campaign.

Austin Poganski recorded his 24th assist of the season on But's first-period power-play goal, moving within two of matching his career-high 26-assist season in 2024-25.

With Friday's helper, Poganski now sits three points shy of tying his career-best 41-point season from 2024-25.

Daniil But celebrates after tallying his 12th goal of the season-and fifth on the power play-to open the scoring in the first period. (Photo: Bakersfield Condors)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Both teams spent the opening minutes feeling each other out, but the tempo quickly picked up after Roadrunners forward Daniil But delivered a heavy hit on Condors defenseman Beau Akey just past the five-minute mark.

The hit woke up both sides and Bakersfield took back-to-back penalties 19 seconds apart moments later, giving Tucson a two-man advantage. The Roadrunners capitalized at 9:22 when But opened the scoring on the power play. The rookie collected a loose puck in the slot, dragged past Isaac Howard and snapped a shot past goaltender Calvin Pickard to make it 1-0.

But continued to pressure the Condors with an aggressive forecheck, creating another opportunity midway through the period. After forcing a turnover, he slid a backhand pass to Kevin Rooney in front, but Pickard denied the chance with a pad save.

Tucson went to the penalty kill at 15:47, and Bakersfield answered shortly after. Howard tied the game at 17:18, finishing a goal-line feed from Quinn Hutson through traffic in front of Jaxson Stauber.

The Condors struck again late in the period to take the lead. Howard once again set up the play from the goal line, finding Hutson in the slot where he beat Stauber with a quick shot to make it 2-1.

Bakersfield led 2-1 after the opening period and held a 10-7 edge in shots on goal.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson pushed the pace through the opening half of the second period and put the pressure on Pickard. The Roadrunners generated several chances around the crease that led to multiple loose pucks in front, but were unable to find the equalizer.

Late in the period, Tucson earned its third power play of the night with just under two minutes remaining. Ty Tulio generated the best opportunity of the advantage, but Pickard came up with the stop to keep the Condors in front and the Roadrunners headed into the second intermission trailing 2-1.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson earned its fourth power play just 21 seconds into the period after a Bakersfield delay-of-game penalty. The Roadrunners generated five shots during the man advantage but were unable to beat Pickard.

Andrew Agozzino nearly tied the game at the five-minute mark, ringing a shot off the post as Tucson continued to push offensively.

The Roadrunners eventually broke through at 8:34 when rookie Owen Allard evened the game at 2-2. Allard made a slick fake before sliding the puck through Pickard's five-hole for the equalizer.

Tucson controlled much of the period, outshooting Bakersfield 9-0 through the first 10 minutes. Stauber later came up with a pair of key saves on Hutson at 13:37 and again at 13:50 to keep the game tied.

The Roadrunners thought they had taken the lead late in regulation after Agozzino deflected home Scott Perunovich's point shot, but the goal was overturned following a high-sticking review with just over three minutes remaining.

Both teams headed to overtime tied 2-2.

OVERTIME

But nearly set up Rooney for the game-winner early in the extra frame, but Rooney's shot rang off the left post near the two-minute mark.

Moments later, Agozzino delivered the winner with 1:13 remaining in overtime, firing a shot past Pickard's glove to seal a 3-2 Roadrunners victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will wrap up the road trip on Saturday in the series finale against Bakersfield. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







