Roadrunners Fall, 2-0, to Condors in Road Trip Finale

Published on March 8, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (25-22-8-0) closed out their six-game road trip with a 2-0 loss to the Bakersfield Condors (30-17-9-1) on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena.

Bakersfield's Rhett Pitlick opened the scoring late in the first period, and James Hamblin added an insurance goal with three minutes remaining in regulation.

Despite the loss, Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced to give Tucson a chance at a comeback.

With Saturday's defeat, Tucson split the weekend series after Friday's 4-3 overtime victory over Bakersfield and finished the road trip with a 3-3-0-0 record.

The Roadrunners remain tied with the seventh-place Henderson Silver Knights for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 58 points. Henderson was idle Saturday but will conclude its weekend series against the Ontario Reign on Sunday before making its first visit to Tucson Arena this season for a two-game set against the Roadrunners on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS

TEAM NOTES

Saturday marked just the second time the Roadrunners have been shut out this season and the first since a 2-0 loss to the Manitoba Moose on Oct. 28.

The defeat was also Tucson's third regulation road loss in Game 2s this season (7-3-1-0).

The Roadrunners are now 3-3-1-0 against the Condors this season and 1-2-0-0 at Dignity Health Arena.

Tucson will face Bakersfield for the eighth and final time this season on Apr. 8 at Dignity Health Arena.

Roadrunners assistant captain Andrew Agozzino recorded four shots on goal for the second consecutive game on Saturday night. (Photo: Bakersfield Condors)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The Roadrunners controlled much of the first period thanks in part to a pair of power-play opportunities around the midway point of the frame.

Tucson was held without a shot on goal through the opening eight minutes but drew the game's first power play after rookie Daniil But was slashed by Bakersfield defenseman Riley Stillman. But generated all three of the Roadrunners' chances on the man advantage, including a hard wrister from the slot followed by two attempts from the right circle, but Condors goaltender Matt Tomkins stood tall to keep the game scoreless.

The Roadrunners received another power-play opportunity with 7:50 remaining after Condors forward Isaac Howard was called for hooking. Tucson created two quality scoring chances during the man-advantage. Just 35 seconds in, But had a good look from the low right circle, but Tomkins denied him with the glove. After the ensuing faceoff, Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski fired a no-look backhand pass from behind the net to Kevin Rooney in the slot, but Tomkins made a sliding stop on Rooney's one-timer from the top of the crease.

Neither team generated much offense at five-on-five through the first 15 minutes until Bakersfield's Rhett Pitlick split the Tucson defense and converted on a breakaway to give the Condors a 1-0 lead with 4:49 remaining in the period.

The Roadrunners responded with a strong push late in the frame. Ty Tullio generated Tucson's best chance of the period with just over a minute remaining, but Tomkins turned aside his point-blank backhander to preserve Bakersfield's 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Shots were 10-7 in favor of Tucson.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson carried its momentum from the end of the first into the opening shift of the second. Andrew Agozzino led a two-on-one rush, but his centering pass intended for But was broken up by the Bakersfield defense.

The Condors responded just before the five-minute mark with a dangerous opportunity off the rush. Max Jones fired a shot from the left circle, but Villalta punched it aside. Jones was high-sticked on the play as he released the shot, drawing Bakersfield's first power play of the game. Tucson's penalty kill held serve, limiting the Condors and not allowing any grade-A scoring chances to keep it a one-goal game.

Bakersfield received another power-play opportunity with just under five minutes remaining in the period, but Tucson's penalty kill once again stood tall. The Roadrunners' shorthanded unit even outshot the Condors 2-1 during the advantage and did not allow a scoring chance against.

Bakersfield held a narrow 12-11 edge in shots during the middle frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Neither side generated many high-danger chances early in the period until Tucson received an opportunity when Bakersfield's Atro Leppanen was called for high-sticking just before the seven-minute mark, giving the Roadrunners their third power play of the night.

Tucson's best chance during the advantage came when defenseman Scott Perunovich fired a low shot from the point that created a dangerous rebound for Poganski, but Tomkins smothered the loose puck with his glove.

Perunovich helped create another grade-A opportunity later in the period when he found Agozzino open in the slot, but the assistant captain's one-timer narrowly missed the net with just under seven minutes remaining.

Shortly after, Perunovich was whistled for roughing at the end of his shift, giving the Condors their third power play of the night with 6:26 left in regulation. Tucson's penalty kill remained perfect to keep the Roadrunners within striking distance.

Bakersfield, however, doubled its lead late when James Hamblin scored from the right side of the crease with 2:59 remaining, beating Villalta with a one-timer to make it 2-0 and seal the Condors' victory.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will return to Southern Arizona to open a six-game homestand with a two-game set against the Henderson Silver Knights on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. AZT.

Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

