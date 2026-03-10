Utah Mammoth Recall Max Szuber

TUCSON - The Utah Mammoth announced Monday evening that defenseman Max Szuber has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL). It marks Szuber's second NHL call-up of the season and his first since Feb. 22.

Szuber, 23, has posted 25 points (10g, 15a) and 42 penalty minutes (PIM) in 50 AHL games this season. His 10 goals are a career high and rank tied for sixth among AHL defensemen. He also ranks fifth among league blueliners in shooting percentage (12.8%). Among Roadrunners defensemen, Szuber is first in goals and third in points.

Across three AHL seasons, he has appeared in 185 career games with Tucson, recording 85 points (24g, 61a) and 137 PIM. He also has one assist in five career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Roadrunners.

The Opole, Poland native has appeared in one career NHL game with the Arizona Coyotes, making his debut against the Seattle Kraken on April 24, 2024. In that contest, he recorded two penalty minutes, one shot on goal, and logged 17 minutes of ice time.

The Coyotes selected the 6-foot-3, 215-pound left-shot defenseman in the sixth round (163rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He later signed a three-year entry-level contract with the club on May 1, 2023.

Before coming to North America, Szuber played parts of three seasons with EHC Red Bull München of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), Germany's top professional league, from 2021-23. He recorded 17 points (4g, 13a) in 83 regular-season games and added two assists in 25 playoff contests, helping München capture a league championship in his final season with the club.

Internationally, Szuber has represented Germany at the past three IIHF World Championships (2023-25) and two IIHF World Junior Championships (2021-22). He has recorded three points (2g, 1a) in 22 games with the senior national team and helped Germany capture a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.







