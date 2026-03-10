Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 23

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 11 vs. Colorado | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Friday, Mar. 13 at Coachella Valley | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Mar. 14 at Coachella Valley | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Mar. 4

ONT (4) vs. TUC (1)

Andre Lee skated in his 200th AHL game, all with Ontario, scoring his team leading 22nd goal of the year, eighth on the power-play and finished with an assist for his seventh multi-point game of the season. Jared Wright scored twice extending his goal streak to three-games where he's scored five times. Martin Chromiakscored on the power-play giving the Reign a 1-0 setting a new single season high with his 40th point.

Friday, Mar. 6

ONT (4) vs. HSK (3) SO

Martin Chromiak set a career high with his 19th goal of the year while providing the game winner in the shootout. Andre Lee enhanced his point streak to a season long five-games scoring his team leading 23rd goal of the year while Kenta Isogai scored his second goal of the season in his first game back with Ontario since Jan. 18 after being recalled from Greenville on Thursday.

Sunday, Mar. 8

ONT (2) at HSK (1)

Cole Guttman scored a goal and an assist stretching his point streak to four-games while Glenn Gawdin also found the back of the net and notched a helper. The Reign extended their win streak to seven-games while improving to 19-5-1-1 in one-score games having won 13 of their last 14.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Ontario Reign (56GP, 38-16-1-1, 78pts, 0.696%)

2. Colorado Eagles (55GP, 33-14-4-4, 74pts, 0.673%)

3. San Jose Barracuda (54GP, 34-16-2-2, 72pts, 0.667%)

4. Bakersfield Condors (57GP, 30-17-9-1, 70pts, 0.614%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (55GP, 30-20-5-0, 65pts, 0.591%)

6. San Diego Gulls (55GP, 25-18-8-4, 62pts, 0.564%)

7. Henderson Silver Knights (53GP, 24-19-6-4, 58pts, 0.547%)

8. Tucson Roadrunners (55GP, 25-22-8-0, 58pts, 0.527%)

9. Calgary Wranglers (57GP, 19-24-10-4, 52pts, 0.456%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (57GP, 21-30-3-3, 48pts, 0.421%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

March 9: Kaleb Lawrence loaned by LA Kings to Rochester Americans. Nikita Novikov loaned by Buffalo Sabres to Ontario Reign.

March 7: Jared Wright recalled from loan assignment by LA Kings.

March 6: Jared Wright and Kenny Connors assigned on loan by LA Kings.

March 5: Kentai Isogai and Keaton Mastrodonato recalled from loan assignment from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#24 Angus Booth is four games shy of 100 AHL games, all with Ontario. He is one point shy from a career high.

#71 Francesco Pinelli is four points shy of a single season career high. He has 26 points (9G, 17A) in 48 games this season after posting 29 points (15G, 14A) in 70 games last year.

#81 Cole Guttman is four goals shy of a single season high in his AHL career.

#91 Logan Brown is seven assists shy of 100 career AHL assists.

RECENT MILESTONES

March 8: Cole Guttman played in his 200th career AHL game tallying his 100th pro assists.

March 6: Martin Chromiak set a single season high with his 19th goal.

March 4: Martin Chromiak set a single season high with his 40th point.

March 4: Andre Lee skated in his 200th AHL game, all with Ontario.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is tied for ninth with 16 wins and seventh with a 2.33 goals against average.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied sixth with eight power-play goals and tied for 11th with 19 goals.

#17 Kenny Connors is tied for 10th among rookies with 29 points and tied sixth with 20 assists.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for 11th with 30 assists.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for fifth with nine power-play goals and tied for seventh with 23 goals.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for ninth with 16 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for ninth with 32 assists and tied for 15th with 43 points.

#78 Jared Wright leads all rookies at +27, tied for third among all skaters. His 17 goals are tied for fourth among rookies while his 30 points are tied for ninth.

#81 Cole Guttman is tied for 10th with 20 goals.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#81 Cole Guttman has a four-game point streak (2G, 3A) and an assist in three straight (3A).

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won four straight games and has allowed one goal in each of his last two starts, 43 saves on 45 shots. He has won 11 of 13 games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2. He is victorious in 15 of his last 17 decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has four points in his last five games (3G, 1A) and six points (3G, 3A) in his last nine, and 21 points (8G, 13A) in his last 25.

#17 Kenny Connors has five assists in his last six games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has eight points in his last 12 games (4G, 4A).

#26 Andre Lee has a point in five of his last six games (4G, 3A) and 21 points (16G, 5A) in his last 25 games.

#29 Pheonix Copley has won three straight games and five of his last six.

#45 Jack Millar has six points (2G, 4A) in his last 10 games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has five points (1G, 4A) in his last seven games, 14 points (4G, 10A) in his last 17 and a point in 20 of 34 with Ontario (8G, 21A).

#71 Francesco Pinelli has five points (2G, 3A) in his last eight games and nine points (4G, 5A) in his last 15.

#78 Jared Wright has seven points (5G, 2A) in his last five games, 14 points (8G, 6A) in his last 13, and 18 points (11G, 7A) in his last 22.

#81 Cole Guttman has 10 points (5G, 5A) in his last 11 games, a point in 18 of his last 26 (15G, 10A). After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 he has 38 points (19G, 19A) in his last 40.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has six points (4G, 2A) in his last six games, six goals in his last 10, 11 points in his last 14 (8G, 3A), 17 points (11G, 6A) in his last 23 after notching eight points (4G, 4A) in his first 27.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (38-16-1-1)

HOME: (21-5-1-1)

AWAY: (16-11-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 3rd (190, 3.39)

GOALS AGAINST: 7th (151, 2.70)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (25.54)

SHOTS AGAINST: 4th (25.88)

POWER-PLAY: 8th (40/190, 21.1%)

PENALTY KILL: 4th (141/166, 84.9%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (23)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (32)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (43)

Multi-Point Games: Cole Guttman (10)

Multi-Goal Games: Andre Lee (4)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+27)

PIMS: Jacob Doty (66)

PPGS: Andre Lee (9)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov (13)

PPPS: Martin Chromiak (17)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (124)

Wins: Pheonix Copley, Erik Portillo (16)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.33)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.909)

