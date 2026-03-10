Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defenseman Steven Santini from Syracuse Crunch

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Santini, 31, has skated in nine games with Tampa Bay this season, recording one assist and a plus-1 rating while averaging 11:34 of ice time. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound blueliner has appeared in 133 career NHL games between the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Lightning, posting five goals and 24 points.

Santini has played in 32 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging six assists and a plus-10 rating with 10 penalty minutes. The Bronxville, New York, native has skated in 393 career AHL games between the Albany Devils, Binghamton Devils, Milwaukee Admirals, Utica Comets, Springfield Thunderbirds, Ontario Reign and the Crunch, recording 21 goals, 93 points and a plus-66 rating.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.

