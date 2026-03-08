Wolf Pack Beat Bears 5-2 Behind Two Goals from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Carey Terrance
Published on March 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack picked up their fifth victory in their last seven games on Saturday night, beating the Hershey Bears 5-2 in front 9,055 at PeoplesBank Arena.
Andrew Cristall opened the scoring 6:52 into the game, ripping home his 13 th goal of the season. Cristall took a pass from Wyatt Bongiovanni in the right-wing circle and quickly fired a shot over the right shoulder of Dylan Garand to break the ice.
The Wolf Pack stay composed, however, and eventually took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.
Trey Fix-Wolansky lit the lamp for the third straight game at 8:32, tying things 1-1. Fix-Wolansky took a pass in the right-wing circle from Brendan Brisson and snapped a shot by Garin Bjorklund.
The goal was Fix-Wolansky's team-leading 22 nd of the season and extended his point streak to six-games (6 g, 6 a, 12 pts).
Carey Terrance gave the Wolf Pack the lead at 18:02, notching his fourth goal of the season. Terrance took a pass from Aidan Thompson and rushed to the net. He fired a low shot that snuck through Bjorklund to make it a 2-1 game.
Thompson's assist was his first point as a member of the Wolf Pack in his team debut.
Terrance extended the lead to 3-1 just 1:28 into the second period. Thompson fed Terrance at the blueline of the offensive zone where he gained possession and darted in. Terrance split the defense and made his way to the net. There, he went to the forehand and beat Bjorklund by the right pad for his first career multi-goal game.
Thompson picked up the primary assist on the marker, his second of the night. It gave Thompson his second career multi-assist game.
Fix-Wolansky's second goal of the night came 10:04 into the third period. Cooper Moore's point shot hit Fix-Wolansky and deflected in from the left of Bjorklund. The goal was his team-leading 23 rd of the season.
Grant Cruikshank made it 4-2 at 15:14, but Sýkora hit the empty net at 17:36 to cement the victory.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 11, when the Cleveland Monsters come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.
