Islanders Lose Contest to Checkers, 2-0
Published on March 14, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Charlotte, NC - In a rematch from the previous night, the Bridgeport Islanders battled the Charlotte Checkers for the final time on the road during the regular season. Trying to avenge the previous night's defeat, the Isles stepped onto the ice at Bojangles Coliseum with victory on their mind. The Isles entered the final period down and ultimately were unable to manage the goals necessary to win the contest.
After a scoreless first period, the Checkers scored shorthanded after Jack Studnicka struck at 16:22 putting the Isles down 1-0 for the only goal in the middle frame.
During the final period of regulation, the Checkers Tobias Bjornfot added an empty net goal at 19:26 to sink the Isles, 2-0.
The team is back on the ice at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday, March 21 when they battle the Hershey Bears. Great seats are still available. Please visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
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