Islanders Lose to Wolf Pack, 6-0

Published on March 6, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Traveling to PeoplesBank Arena for the first of their three-game weekend, the Bridgeport Islanders were unable to gain two points as they fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 6-0.

After a multitude of early chances in the game's early minutes, Trey Fix-Wolansky gave the Wolf Pack a 1-0 advantage 2:13 into play as he buried a rebound for his 20th of the season.

Fix-Wolansky continued his stellar evening in the middle frame, sniping a power play goal from the left hash mark 4:22 into the second period. 12:22 into the frame, it was Anton Blidh adding to Hartford's lead, swatting in a goal from the slot. Brendan Brisson capped off the period with two goals of his own.

Hartford added a goal on the powerplay by Casey Fitzgerald in the third period and the Islanders skated away with the loss.

The Islanders continue their busy weekend with home matchups against the Providence Bruins tomorrow at 5 p.m., followed by a contest versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on bridgeportislanders.com.







American Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.