Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 18

Published on February 2, 2026

Ontario Reign News Release







THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 4 vs. Tucson | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Friday, Feb. 6 at Bakersfield | 7:00 p.m. (PST)

Saturday, Feb. 7 vs. Bakersfield | 6:00 p.m. (PST)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Jan. 28

ONT (5) vs. ABB (2)

Aatu Jämsen, Glenn Gawdin, and Jared Wright each scored a goal and added an assist while Andre Leeopened the scoring just 3:42 into the game. Erik Portillo made 23 saves on 25 shots in the victory.

Saturday, Jan. 31

ONT (3) at SD (4)

Jacob Doty dropped the gloves with Travis Howe just 2:46 into the game while Andre Lee got the game's first goal for the second straight contest. Jared Wright scored and added an assist for his second straight game while Jakub Dvořák scored in the third period. Kirill Kirsanov tallied two assists while Pheonix Copleysuffered the loss making 35 saves on 39 shots.

Sunday, Feb. 1

ONT (1) vs. CV (5)

Jack Hughes scored his first career power-play goal in the loss as Erik Portillo made 26 saves on 31 shots. Andre Lee picked up his first fighting major of the season dropping the gloves with John Hayden in the first period.

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Colorado Eagles (42GP, 28-10-1-3, 60pts, 0.714%)

2. Ontario Reign (44GP, 28-14-1-1, 58pts, 0.659%)

3. Bakersfield Condors (43GP, 24-12-7-0, 55pts, 0.640%)

4. San Jose Barracuda (40GP, 24-13-1-2, 51pts, 0.638%)

5. Coachella Valley Firebirds (42GP, 23-14-5-0, 51pts, 0.607%)

6. San Diego Gulls (43GP, 20-14-6-3, 49pts, 0.570%)

7. Tucson Roadrunners (42GP, 19-15-0-0, 46pts, 0.548%)

8. Henderson Silver Knights (40GP, 18-15-5-2, 43pts, 0.538%)

9. Calgary Wranglers (44GP, 16-18-8-2, 42pts, 0.477%)

10. Abbotsford Canucks (46GP, 15-25-3-3, 36pts, 0.391%)

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

January 28: Kenta Isogai loaned to Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

January 26: Kenny Connors recalled by LA Kings.

January 22: Isaiah Saville recalled from Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

NHL CALL-UPS THIS SEASON

#17 Kenny Connors (0GP)

#26 Andre Lee (7GP, 1-1-2, -2)

#29 Pheonix Copley (1GP, 0-1-0, 3.07, .893)

#34 Taylor Ward (13GP, 2-2-4, +4)

UPCOMING MILESTONES

#21 Glenn Gawdin is four points shy of 100 with Ontario.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is one assist shy of 100 AHL assist and nine games shy of 200 pro games. #81 Cole Guttman is five assists shy of 100 pro assists.

AMONG LEAGUE LEADERS

#1 Erik Portillo is tied for eighth with 11 wins.

#8 Martin Chromiak is tied seventh with six power-play goals and tied for 10th with 15 goals.

#21 Glenn Gawdin is tied for eighth with 26 assists.

#26 Andre Lee is tied for sixth seven power-play goals and tied for seventh with 18 goals.

#29 Pheonix Copley is tied for eighth with 11 wins.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov is tied for sixth with 28 assists and tied for eighth with 38 points.

#78 Jared Wright is tied for first among rookies at +18 which is tied for sixth among all skaters. His 11 goals are tied for seventh among first year skaters.

#81 Cole Guttman is tied for 10th with 15 goals.

ACTIVE STREAKS

#71 Francesco Pinelli has a three-game point streak (1G, 2A) with an assist in two straight games.

REIGN RECENT REMARKABLES

#1 Erik Portillo has won six of seven games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov.13-Jan.2. He is victorious in 10 of his last 11 decisions.

#8 Martin Chromiak has a point in six of his last eight games (1G, 8A) and 13 points (4G, 9A) in his last 13 games.

#21 Glenn Gawdin has a point in three of his last five games (2G, 2A) and in 16 of his last 23 games (4G, 16A).

#26 Andre Lee has three goals in his last four games and 12 points (11G, 1A) in his last 13 games.

#59 Nikita Alexandrov has nine points (3G, 6A) in his last eight games and a point in 16 of 25 games with Ontario (7G, 17A).

#71 Francesco Pinelli has six points (2G, 4A) in his last nine games.

#78 Jared Wright has four points (2G, 2A) in his last three games and eight points (5G, 3A) in his last 12 games.

#81 Cole Guttman has a point in 10 of his last 14 games (10G, 6A). After starting the season with just three points (1G, 2A) in his first 11 games he has 29 points (14G, 15A) in his last 29 games.

#86 Aatu Jämsen has nine points (5G, 4A) in his last 14 games after notching eight points (4G, 4A) in his first 27 games.

TEAM NOTES

RECORD: (28-14-1-1)

HOME: (15-5-1-1)

AWAY: (13-9-0-0)

GOALS FOR: 7th (146, 3.32)

GOALS AGAINST: 8th (123, 2.80)

SHOTS FOR: 31st (24.84)

SHOTS AGAINST: 8th (26.70)

POWER-PLAY: 9th (33/159, 20.8%)

PENALTY KILL: 3rd (115/136, 84.6%)

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Andre Lee (18)

Assists: Nikita Alexandrov (28)

Points: Nikita Alexandrov (38)

Multi-Point Games: Cole Guttman (8)

Multi-Goal Games: Martin Chromiak, Andre Lee, Cole Guttman (3)

Plus/Minus: Jared Wright (+18)

PIMS: Glenn Gawdin (53)

PPGS: Andre Lee (7)

PPAS: Nikita Alexandrov (10)

PPPS: Nikita Alexandrov, Martin Chromiak (13)

Shots: Martin Chromiak (93)

Wins: Pheonix Copley, Erik Portillo (11)

GAA: Erik Portillo (2.46)

SV%: Erik Portillo (.909)

