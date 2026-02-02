Matt Dumba Named AHL Player of the Week

Published on February 2, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Matt Dumba has been selected as the Howie's Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Feb. 1, 2026.

Dumba recorded a goal and five assists for six points, as well as a plus-4 rating in two victories for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this past weekend.

On Saturday evening, Dumba scored a memorable goal - one he dedicated to a young cancer patient and her family after meeting them on the bench pre-game - and added an assist in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-1 win over the Syracuse Crunch on Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger. On Sunday, Dumba earned first-star honors for the second game in a row, notching four assists to power the Penguins past the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 6-2. It was the first time he posted four assists in a single game in his 13-year professional career.

Since joining Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 13, Dumba has recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 17 games. He began the season tallying one goal and two assists in 11 NHL contests for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Originally drafted seventh overall by the Minnesota Wild at the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Dumba has skated in 748 career NHL games the Wild, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Arizona Coyotes and Penguins, totaling 85 goals and 176 assists for 261 points.

The native of Regina, Saskatchewan made his professional debut with the Houston Aeros (AHL) in 2013 and has skated in 40 career games in the AHL with Houston, Iowa and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Dumba and the Penguins' next game is on Wednesday, Feb. 4 against the Hershey Bears, their final home game before the 2026 AHL All-Star Break. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

